New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla

During 2017 and 2018, Tesla struggled to ramp up high volume production of the Model 3 sedan because of problems with automated production systems. He reached out to Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of the iPhone maker acquiring Tesla Inc for a tenth of its current value.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Elon Musk was planning to sell the company to Apple Inc for a tenth of its current value expand View Photos
Elon Musk was planning to sell the company to Apple Inc for a tenth of its current value

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he reached out to Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook "during the darkest days of the Model 3 program" to discuss the possibility of the iPhone maker acquiring Tesla Inc for a tenth of its current value.

"He refused to take the meeting", said Musk, CEO of electric-car maker Tesla, replying to a Twitter chain which cited a Reuters story on Apple looking to produce a passenger vehicle by 2024 with a new battery technology.

During 2017 and 2018, Tesla struggled to ramp up high volume production of the Model 3 sedan, with Musk at the time informing investors the company was mired in "production hell" because of problems with automated production systems at its battery factory in Reno, Nevada.

Also Read: Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 

ugndjf1c

During 2017 and 2018 Tesla struggled to ramp up high volume production of the Model 3 sedan

Newsbeep

However, Tesla overcame the problems and has since racked up a string of quarterly profits. The electric automaker became one of the most valuable companies to join the S&P 500 when it became part of the widely followed stock index on Monday.

Shares of Tesla, however, ended 6.5% lower in its S&P 500 debut, amid news of potential competition from Apple.

Apple's automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when it first started to design its own vehicle from scratch.

4ijquqfg

Right now, Apple is looking to produce a passenger vehicle by 2024 with a new battery technology

Central to the company's strategy for auto production is a new battery design that could "radically" reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle's range.

In the same Twitter chain, Musk said "monocell", which Apple plans to use in its design, "is electrochemically impossible as max voltage is - 100X too low" unless they are bonded together.

Apple declined to comment while Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Jaguar J-Pace Electric SUV In The Works; Will Rival Tesla Model X: Report
Jaguar J-Pace Electric SUV In The Works; Will Rival Tesla Model X: Report
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed
Parliamentary Standing Committee Recommends New Franchise Protection Act For Auto Dealers
Parliamentary Standing Committee Recommends New Franchise Protection Act For Auto Dealers
Mercedes-Benz Teases MBUX Hyperscreen; To Be Unveiled In January 2021
Mercedes-Benz Teases MBUX Hyperscreen; To Be Unveiled In January 2021
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Elon Musk Says He Had Once Reached Out To Apple For Acquiring Tesla
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
Ouster, Maker Of Self-Driving Tech, Agrees $1.9 Billion Deal To Go Public
Ouster, Maker Of Self-Driving Tech, Agrees $1.9 Billion Deal To Go Public
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Former Norton CEO Ordered To Pay Back Millions
Former Norton CEO Ordered To Pay Back Millions
Mitsubishi Motors Begins Overseas Production Of Outlander PHEV In Thailand
Mitsubishi Motors Begins Overseas Production Of Outlander PHEV In Thailand
Jaguar J-Pace Electric SUV In The Works; Will Rival Tesla Model X: Report
Jaguar J-Pace Electric SUV In The Works; Will Rival Tesla Model X: Report
Parliamentary Standing Committee Recommends New Franchise Protection Act For Auto Dealers
Parliamentary Standing Committee Recommends New Franchise Protection Act For Auto Dealers
Mercedes-Benz Teases MBUX Hyperscreen; To Be Unveiled In January 2021
Mercedes-Benz Teases MBUX Hyperscreen; To Be Unveiled In January 2021
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Launch Date Revealed
F1: Lewis Hamilton Lost 4 Kg Due To COVID19
F1: Lewis Hamilton Lost 4 Kg Due To COVID19
U.S. Opens Probe Into Whether Volkswagen Vehicles Infringe Jaguar Land Rover Patents
U.S. Opens Probe Into Whether Volkswagen Vehicles Infringe Jaguar Land Rover Patents
F1: Haas Has A Building At Ferrari HQ In Maranello 
F1: Haas Has A Building At Ferrari HQ In Maranello 
Rimac Starts Pre-Production Of Its New Electric Hypercar 
Rimac Starts Pre-Production Of Its New Electric Hypercar 
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane
South Korea Gets New Solar Panel Covered Bike Lane

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
Bajaj Auto To Invest Rs. 650 Crore At Chakan For New Plant To Build KTM, Husqvarna & Triumph Bikes
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
KTM 250 Adventure Review: Take It Easy
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities