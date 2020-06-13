New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Cars India Issues Recall For Over 65,000 Units Manufactured In 2018

Honda Car India has recalled 65,651 units of its 2018 model year vehicles as the fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
32,498 units of the 2018 Amaze have been recalled.

Highlights

  • 32,498 units of the 2018 Honda Amaze have been recalled.
  • 16,434 units of the 2018 Honda City have been recalled.
  • 7500 units of the 2018 Honda Jazz have been recalled.

Honda Cars India has issued a recall to replace the fuel pump in 65,651 units of its 2018 model year vehicles as the fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers which could possibly result in the engine stopping and not starting at all. Honda will be checking 32,498 units of the Amaze, 16,434 units of the City, 7500 units of the Jazz, 7057 units of the WR-V, 1622 units of the BR-V, 360 units of the Brio and 180 units of the CR-V.

Also Read: Honda Resumes Production At Plants Hit By Suspected Cyber Attack

Honda

Honda Cars

Amaze

City

Jazz

WR-V

2019 Civic

CR-V

Accord

ilqhm1sk

16,434 units of the 2018 Honda City have been recalled.

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at Honda dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from June 20 and the owners will be contacted individually by the company. That said, as dealerships are currently functioning with limited staff to ensure proper implementation of safety and distancing norms specified by the government authorities, customers will be advised to visit the service centre with prior appointment to avoid inconvenience.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Launches Doorstep Assistance Program

55msf3mo

Honda has recalled 7500 units of the 2018 Jazz 

0 Comments

Customers also have the option of checking whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company's official website. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Amaze with Immediate Rivals

Honda Amaze
Honda
Amaze

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
32%
Planning to buy a used car
28%
Planning to buy a bike
25%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Popular Honda Cars

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.91 - 14.31 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 7.45 - 9.41 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.15 - 10.35 Lakh *
Honda 2019 Civic
Honda 2019 Civic
₹ 17.94 - 22.35 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 28.27 - 32.77 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 43.21 Lakh *
View More
x
Exclusive: MG Hector Plus Spotted In New Colour; Launch In July
Exclusive: MG Hector Plus Spotted In New Colour; Launch In July
Mahindra GenZe Electric Two-Wheeler Business To Be Shut Down
Mahindra GenZe Electric Two-Wheeler Business To Be Shut Down
Mahindra Open To Exiting SsangYong, Looks At Bringing In A New Investor
Mahindra Open To Exiting SsangYong, Looks At Bringing In A New Investor
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities