Honda Cars India Issues Recall For Over 65,000 Units Manufactured In 2018

Honda Cars India has issued a recall to replace the fuel pump in 65,651 units of its 2018 model year vehicles as the fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers which could possibly result in the engine stopping and not starting at all. Honda will be checking 32,498 units of the Amaze, 16,434 units of the City, 7500 units of the Jazz, 7057 units of the WR-V, 1622 units of the BR-V, 360 units of the Brio and 180 units of the CR-V.

16,434 units of the 2018 Honda City have been recalled.

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at Honda dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from June 20 and the owners will be contacted individually by the company. That said, as dealerships are currently functioning with limited staff to ensure proper implementation of safety and distancing norms specified by the government authorities, customers will be advised to visit the service centre with prior appointment to avoid inconvenience.

Honda has recalled 7500 units of the 2018 Jazz

Customers also have the option of checking whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company's official website.

