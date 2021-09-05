Honda Offers Discounts Of Up To Over Rs. 57,000 In September 2021

As the festive season is around the corner, automakers will leave no stones unturned to lure new customers with attractive benefits. Honda Car India has announced lucrative benefits of up to Rs. 57,044 on its entire model range, which includes the Amaze, Jazz, all-new City and the WR-V. Offers are variant, grade and location-specific, and may vary by the model or by variants. These offers on Honda cars are valid till September 30, 2021, or till the stocks last.

The Honda Amaze pre-facelift model gets maximum benefits of up to Rs. 57,044

The Honda Amaze pre-facelift model gets a maximum discount of up to Rs. 57,044. The SMT petrol trim is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000 or FOC accessories worth Rs. 24,044 along with car exchange worth Rs. 15,000. The V MT and VX MT grades get a cash discount of up to Rs. 5,000 or FOC accessories worth 5,998, while the discount on car exchange is limited to Rs. 10,000. Customers can also avail of a loyalty bonus and Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 9,000, respectively. There is also a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 on the subcompact sedan. Do note, 2021 Amaze facelift gets maximum benefits of up to Rs. 18,000. It includes a loyalty bonus, exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 4,000 respectively.

The Honda Jazz is available with a total discount of Rs. 39,947. It comprises a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 or FOC accessories of up to Rs. 11,947 along with a discount on car exchange worth Rs. 10,000. Buyers can avail loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000. The premium hatch also gets a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

The Honda WR-V attracts buyers with total benefits of up to Rs. 39,998

The Honda WR-V is up for sale with discounts of up to Rs. 39,998 including cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 or FOC accessories of up to Rs. 11,998. Customers also get a discount on car exchange worth Rs. 10,000. There's also a loyalty bonus and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 9,000. Additional corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000 is also available for select corporates.

The fifth-generation Honda City sedan comes with total benefits of Rs. 37,708 across all grades. It comprises a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 or FOC accessories of up to Rs. 10,708. Buyers can also avail discount on car exchange worth Rs. 5,000. Other benefits include a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000. Moreover, the 4th generation City is also available with benefits of up to Rs. 22,000.