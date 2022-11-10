Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Crossover Confirmed For India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), has confirmed the arrival of its second electric vehicle, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover in India with a tentative launch slated for the Auto Expo 2023. The upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 will join the company’s Hyundai Kona Electric and will be the first model to be introduced on the E-GMP Platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6. With the new Ioniq 5, Hyundai will debut its dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP in the country, which will spawn its future electric vehicles.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As we continue to challenge possibilities and dynamics of mobility, our pursuit of innovation is perfectly reflected in the Electric Global Modular Platform – E-GMP. With the introduction of E-GMP to India, we will be able to provide customers with advanced battery electric vehicles, derived from a platform that is modular, scalable, and versatile. Conceptualized and engineered to pivot the future transformation of Electric Mobility, E-GMP will usher in a new league of Electric Vehicles for the smart new age customers in India.”

Hyundai Motor Group globally showcased its E-GMP dedicated BEV platform for future electric vehicles, marking a new era for the brand. Driving the pump-to-plug revolution, Hyundai will pioneer the development of future electric vehicles with this dedicated BEV platform that is now coming to India with the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

The new E-GMP platform comprises of vehicle chassis that includes a battery, motor, and power electric system. The battery system features an advanced battery pack offering high range, while the bi-directional charging plug allows the high-voltage battery to power various electronic appliances. The E-GMP platform also features an Integrated charging control unit (ICCU) that charges both the high-voltage battery as well as auxiliary battery. With a modular DNA, E-GMP can form the underpinnings of vehicles with different body types and through the innovative interior packaging, the vehicles will feature a flat floor, slim cockpit and a flexible yet spacious cabin.

Hyundai says the E-GMP has been designed to deliver enhanced driving dynamics with improved cornering performance and driving stability at high speeds that is achieved through optimal weight distribution between front and rear. On the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the high-speed electric motor delivers a top speed of 185 kmph. With the use of a 5-link rear suspension, the platform can deliver superior ride comfort and handling. Further, with E-GMP, the electric crossover can charge up to 80 per cent in 18 minutes via a 350 kW DC charger.