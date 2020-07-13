Hyundai Tucson Facelift Launch: Price Expectation

Hyundai is all set to launch the Tucson facelift in India and it will be a big launch for the company for sure. This will be the second SUV from the company, after the Creta, to be refreshed and it will enter a world of competition because the segment is just filling up to the brim with a host of new SUVs. Hyundai first showcased the Tucson facelift at the Auto Expo 2020 and we got to see exactly what the car would look like. The new Hyundai Tucson will sport the brand's latest signature-style cascading grille at the front, which is now slightly bigger than the one seen on the outgoing model. The SUV will also come equipped with full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned front bumpers, new 18-inch alloys, LED elements for tail lights, rain-sensing wipers, slightly tweaked licence plate housing, rear bumper, twin exhaust tips and more.

Hyundai showcased the 2020 Tucson at the Auto Expo this year

On the inside, the facelifted iteration of the Tucson SUV will be seen with a redesigned dashboard featuring a new instrument cluster and a free-floating touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV will also get Hyundai's latest connected car technology with features such as remote engine start-stop, cabin pre-cool and more. Moreover, the SUV will also get existing features such as panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, wireless charging and more.

The Tucson facelift is likely to be offered in just two trims - GL and GLS. When launched, the SUV will take on the rivals such as Jeep Compass and the Honda CR-V and that's why we expect it to be competitively priced. It is currently retailing in India between ₹ 18.76 lakh to ₹ 26.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We still expect it to be priced under ₹ 20 lakh and go upto ₹ 27 lakh, however, Hyundai India is likely to call it introductory pricing.

The 2020 Tucson is likely to be offered in two variants

It's likely that the 2020 Hyundai Tucson facelift will be offered with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine will be a 2.0-litre mill which will be mated with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the oil burner will be a 2.0-litre diesel unit coupled with a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The pre-facelift model is offered with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT gearbox. The petrol unit is expected to produce 149.9 bhp whereas the diesel engine will churn out 182.4 bhp.

