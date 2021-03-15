Kia Debuts New Design Philosophy On The EV6

Kia today revealed the first images of the exterior and interior design of EV6, its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), ahead of the car's world premiere in March. The EV6 was designed under the brand's new design philosophy 'Opposites United', which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity.

At the centre of the design philosophy is a new visual identity evoking positive forces and natural energy. Boasting a distinctive crossover-inspired design and based on the brand's new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), EV6 is Kia's first dedicated BEV to be influenced by the new design philosophy.

The 'Opposites United' design philosophy is based on five key design pillars: 'Bold for Nature', 'Joy for Reason', 'Power to Progress', 'Technology for Life', and 'Tension for Serenity'.

The exterior design of EV6 is an evolution of the brand's strengths in design. At the front, characteristic daytime running lights display a sleek, modern appearance. They form part of the car's 'Digital Tiger Face', a design progression evoking the spirit of Kia's 'Tiger Nose Grille' for the electrified era. The design of the lamps also includes a 'sequential' dynamic light pattern. Below this, a low air intake visually widens the front of the car, accentuating its high-tech image. Part of the optimization of air flow from the front, the air is channeled through and under the car's flat floor for optimum aerodynamics.

The profile displays a crossover-inspired design aesthetic, which is modern, sleek and aerodynamic. This contrasts with sharp lines and high-tech details to create a sense of tension in the design. A swept-back windshield provides dynamism and purpose, while bold rear haunches add volume. A character line runs along the bottom of the doors curving upwards towards the rear wheel arches, visually elongating the profile of the car.

The rear displays a sloping rear C-pillar with an integrated black glossy insert which visually widens the window glass. Above this sits a prominent roof spoiler that channels air downwards towards a raised lower spoiler which sits atop the car's unique rear light cluster. The EV6 is the result of a collaborative effort between all three studios in Kia's global design network in Namyang (Korea), Frankfurt (Germany), and Irvine (California, US).

One of the most striking elements of the new interior is a seamless high-tech curved high-definition audio visual and navigation (AVN) screen. The simple form language of the wide curved screen and the slim dashboard give the space an open feel. Extending from the steering wheel across to the center of the car, it displays an instrument cluster in front of the driver, and infotainment and navigation above the center console. The width of the screen creates an immersive experience for the driver, while a minimal number of physical buttons offer an uncluttered and soothing driving experience.

The cabin of the EV6 is spacious and neatly designed. It gets a curved high-definition audio/visual and navigation (AVN) screen along with a slim dashboard.

Underneath the AVN screen, passengers control HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) settings by using haptic 'buttons', while below this panel, the dashboard slopes away towards the front of the car, creating a sense of space and openness for the front-seat passengers.

The seats are slim, lightweight and contemporary, and clad in modern, visually interesting and robust fabrics created using recycled plastics. There are no details about the powertrain shared by the company yet, but we'll have those details in March as well, as the EV6 will make its world premiere then. We'll definitely keep you posted.

