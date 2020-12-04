Over 450 Hyundai Kona Electric SUVs To Be Recalled In India Over Faulty Battery System

Hyundai Motor India has issued a voluntary recall for the Kona Electric SUV to inspect the car's battery management system (BMS). The recall, which would affect 456 Hyundai Kona Electric SUVs that were manufactured between April 1, 2019, to October 31, 2020, is to inspect potential electrical deficiencies in the high-voltage battery system of the vehicle. The company hasn't shared any additional details about the malfunction, however, in its statement, the Hyundai India has confirmed that the recall will take place in a phased manner and the inspection and repair will be carried out free of cost.

The official statement released by Hyundai Motor India said, "As a responsible and caring manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has initiated Kona Electric Recall to inspect possible potential of certain electrical deficiencies in the high-voltage battery system of vehicles (hereinafter collectively "Vehicles") manufactured between April 1, 2019 - October 31, 2020, at no cost to customers. HMIL will voluntarily recall the vehicles, totalling 456 numbers manufactured during the above said period. Owners of the vehicles will be notified in a phased manner to bring their vehicle for inspection at all authorized Hyundai Electric Vehicle Dealers. HMIL will deliver (the) best service and attention to customers with its strong service and support network across the country."

Hyundai issues a global recall in October, which affected 25,564 Kona Electric SUVs built between September 2017 and March 2020

In October 2020 Hyundai has issued a global recall for the Kona Electric as a possible short circuit due to faulty manufacturing of its high-voltage battery cells could have led to a fire risk. The recall which affected 25,564 Kona Electric SUVs built between September 2017 and March 2020, involved software updates and battery replacements after inspections. It was reported that some 13 incidents of a fire involving the Kona EV, including one each in Canada and Austria, were documented back then. Kona EVs use batteries made by LG Chem.

The Hyundai Kona Electric in India is equipped with a 39.2 kWh battery that powers a 100-kW electric motor, offering an output equivalent of 131 bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV offers a range of 452 km on a single charge. The battery can be fully charged in seven to eight hours using a regular charger, while a fast charger can charge the battery up to 80 per cent in under an hour.

