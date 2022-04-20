Seventh Generation BMW 7 Series Breaks Cover, Debuts All-Electric i7

BMW has taken the wraps off the seventh generation 7 Series, as the brand's flagship luxury saloon. The 2023 BMW 7 Series witnesses a complete overhaul with a striking new design but the more important bit is the addition of the all-electric i7 sedan that joins the line-up. It's for the first time in the model's 45-year history that an electrified variant will sit on top of the range. The new i7 will be sold alongside the internal combustion-engined versions of the 7 Series and is the brand's new flagship electric offering positioned over the BMW iX and the i4 that came before. The new BMW i7 will compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQS in the segment.

The 2023 BMW i7 looks bolder with simpler lines and sharp appeal. It also gets blue accents on the exterior to differentiate it from the 7 Series

In terms of styling, both the BMW 7 Series and the i7 are identical with the sharper and slimmer two-element crystal LED headlights. The kidney grille is larger, slimmer and gets an illuminated surround, making it hard to miss. The face is more upright and the lines are sharper and simpler giving the model a bolder look than its predecessor. The i7 differentiates itself with blue accents while the 7 Series gets M Sport styling. BMW is offering a choice of wheel sizes on the "7" range from 20-inch alloys to 21-inch M Sport wheels, with darkened exterior accents.

The cabin on the 2023 BMW 7 Series adopts the latest iteration of the brand's Live Cockpit Plus with the all-new iDrive 8 user interface. The 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and the 14.9-inch infotainment screen have a curved display and are a single continuous piece of glass. There's a new interaction bar seen on the 7 Series with touch-capacitive control for ventilation and climate control functions. But the 7 Series is more about rear-seat comfort and that's where you see some major upgrades over the older version.

The curved display comprising the digital console and the infotainment screen runs the all-new iDrive 8 software

The big addition is the optional 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen display that can be added between the front two seats on the 7 Series and the i7. Customers can have the "car theatre" experience on the move with a built-in Amazon Fire TV to provide access to online services. There are also two 5.5-inch tables mounted within the door panels that provide access to each passenger. Complementing the massive screen is the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System that brings in 36 high-quality speakers. The standard version is offered with 18 in-car speakers. Four speakers are integrated into the headliner for a full 4D audio function. Other highlights include the extensive use of sustainable materials in the BMW i7 and the 7Series' cabin. The seats are upholstered Merino leather while cashmere wool has also been used in the cabin.

The 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen is optional but aims to elevate your in-car entertainment massively

With respect to the powertrain, the new BMW 7 Series will be offered with petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and of course, electric options. The base 740i will get a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine that's been upgraded with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The unit now belts out 375 bhp and 519 Nm of peak torque. The top-spec 760i xDrive, meanwhile, gets the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with 536 hp and 750 Nm of peak torque. The model sprints from 0-100 kmph in 4.2 seconds, while power is sent to all four wheels via the 8-speed automatic transmission that's standard across the range.

On the BMW i7 xDrive60, the all-electric model uses two electric motors drawing power from the 101.7 kWh battery pack. The power mills belt out 536 bhp and 744 Nm with 0-100 kmph coming up in 4.5 seconds. BMW says i7 can travel up to 483 km (US EPA Driving Range) on a single charge and is compatible with a fast charger up to 195 kW. The top speed on the i7 is electronically-limited to 250 kmph.

The i7 packs two electric motors with a combined output of 536 bhp and 744 Nm with 0-100 kmph coming up in 4.5 seconds

Other bits on the new-generation 7 Series include the four-corner air suspension system with automatic self-levelling and electronically controlled dampers as standard. There's also the adaptive suspension that lowers the saloon by 0.40-inch in Sport mode or will raise it by 0.8-inches over rough roads. The i7 also gets the option to automatically lower itself for improved aerodynamics. The car also gets adaptive steering for more precision driving, while the rear-wheel steering can turn up to 3.5 degrees.

On the tech front, the 2023 BMW 7 Series range gets a Level 2 Plus hands-free driving system. The car is also equipped with lane-centring technology and automatic lane-change functions as part of the advanced driver assistance systems. BMW has also expanded its Parking Assistant feature on the 7 Series and i7, which allows for advanced remote smartphone parking as well as reverse assist. The latter allows the i7 to back itself out of a tight situation.

The 2023 BMW i7 and the 7 Series will make their way to India sometime next year

The new-generation BMW 7 Series and the i7 will begin sales globally in November this year. The model will come to India sometime next year. While the 7 Series is likely to be locally assembled, it will be interesting to see if the i7 also gets local treatment.