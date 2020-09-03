New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk Discusses Vaccine Project And New Car Plant With German Politicians

Tesla is helping to build mobile molecule printers to make the potential COVID-19 vaccine under development by CureVac. Plus, it's also building a Gigafactory in Gruenheide in the eastern state of Brandenburg that surrounds Berlin.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Elon Musk was satisfied with the progress of Tesla's alliance with vaccine developer CureVac
Tech News

Tesla Inc's CEO Elon Musk met with three German ministers and other senior politicians on Wednesday to discuss the progress of a collaboration between the car maker and a German biotech company and a planned electric vehicle factory. Ralph Brinkhaus, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU conservative parliamentary bloc, said Musk was satisfied with the progress of Tesla's alliance with vaccine developer CureVac.

On the sidelines of a conference of the parliamentary bloc in Berlin, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur also met economy minister Peter Altmaier, health minister Jens Spahn and research minister Anja Karliczek, but not Merkel.

Tesla is helping to build mobile molecule printers to make the potential COVID-19 vaccine under development by CureVac.

r4v4dqb

Tesla is helping to build mobile molecule printers to make the potential COVID-19 vaccine under development by CureVac

Last November, the U.S. electric carmaker announced plans to build a Gigafactory in Gruenheide in the eastern state of Brandenburg that surrounds Berlin.

Musk checked on the progress of that project, meeting earlier with Brandenburg state premier Dietmar Woidke.

"It was a very pleasant and focused conversation. Elon Musk is familiar with all the details of the Gruenheide Gigafactory," Woidke said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT PRO Unveiled In Italy Suzuki V-Strom 1050 XT PRO Unveiled In Italy
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk Discusses Vaccine Project And New Car Plant With German Politicians Tesla CEO, Elon Musk Discusses Vaccine Project And New Car Plant With German Politicians
Car Sales August 2020: Tata Motors Registers Y-o-Y Growth Of 21.6%; Sells 36,472 Units Car Sales August 2020: Tata Motors Registers Y-o-Y Growth Of 21.6%; Sells 36,472 Units
MG Gloster Teased Again Ahead Of Launch MG Gloster Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Hyundai Tucson Teased Ahead Of World Premiere 2021 Hyundai Tucson Teased Ahead Of World Premiere
Shell Lubricants Partners With Hoopy For Contactless Two-Wheeler Servicing Shell Lubricants Partners With Hoopy For Contactless Two-Wheeler Servicing
TVS Motor Company Invests Rs. 30 Crore In EV Startup Ultraviolette TVS Motor Company Invests Rs. 30 Crore In EV Startup Ultraviolette
Japananse Flying Car Successfully Tested In Flight Japananse Flying Car Successfully Tested In Flight
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Reaches 7 Lakh Sales Milestone In 10 Years Maruti Suzuki Eeco Reaches 7 Lakh Sales Milestone In 10 Years
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Breaks Cover With More Tech, Hybrid Engines 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Breaks Cover With More Tech, Hybrid Engines
Rolls-Royce Says Demand For Luxury Cars Is Recovering Rolls-Royce Says Demand For Luxury Cars Is Recovering
Toyota U.S. August Sales Fall 23% As Pandemic Weighs On Inventory Toyota U.S. August Sales Fall 23% As Pandemic Weighs On Inventory
Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In New Blue Shade; Priced At Rs. 79,700 Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In New Blue Shade; Priced At Rs. 79,700
2021 Honda 500 cc Range Gets Updated 2021 Honda 500 cc Range Gets Updated
2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled 2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.74 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Tesla models

Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Breaks Cover With More Tech, Hybrid Engines
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Breaks Cover With More Tech, Hybrid Engines
Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In New Blue Shade; Priced At Rs. 79,700
Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In New Blue Shade; Priced At Rs. 79,700
Rolls-Royce Says Demand For Luxury Cars Is Recovering
Rolls-Royce Says Demand For Luxury Cars Is Recovering
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities