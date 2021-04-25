Tesla Inc To Setup India Headquarters In Mumbai: Report

Tesla is all set to roll out its first electric car in India this year and the American EV manufacturing company has started establishing its base in our market. It had registered itself in Bengaluru earlier this year and according to a report in ET, it is now setting up its office in Lower Parel-Worli area in Mumbai. The company will be establishing its production base in Karnataka and is evaluating a few ready commercial projects in Lower-Parel for a 40,000 sq ft office.

Tesla has started hiring for top positions from IIM Bengaluru alumni. Manuj Khurana has been appointed as Head - Policy and Business Development for India operations. The company has also hired Nishant Prasad as Charging Manager who will head Tesla's supercharging, destination charging and home charging business. He was earlier head of Charging Infrastructure and Energy Storage at Ather Energy. And finally, Tesla India has Chithra Thomas as its country HR Leader, who was earlier working at Walmart and Reliance Retail. "Tesla India is moving full speed ahead with building local team. We are excited to see the progress. Hoping to see you (Musk) in India when Tesla delivers the first cars," Tesla Club India said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Last week, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari invited Tesla to start manufacturing EVs in India. During his address at The Raisina Dialogue 2021, he said that it is golden opportunity for the company to start manufacturing in India. Gadkari also added that Indian EV makers are also improving quality of their models and local manufacturing means they are able to price their products at a competitive price. Similarly, Tesla will also benefit if it engages in local manufacturing.

