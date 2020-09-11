New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla Launches Fast Electric Car Charging In Berlin, Says More Cities To Come

The company says that Tesla would open at least one more inner-city fast charging site in Germany in 2020, possibly more.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Tesla is looking at more target cities to attract potential buyers worried about access to charging
Tech News

Managers at electric carmaker Tesla Inc on Thursday demonstrated new supercharger equipment on a Berlin research campus, saying they were looking at more target cities to attract potential buyers worried about access to charging.

"Now, as part of our commitment to make Tesla ownership easy and convenient for everyone including those without immediate access to home or workplace charging, we are expanding out supercharging network into city centres," said Jeroen van Tilburg, manager Europe of charging infrastructure at Tesla.

A company spokesman told reporters Tesla would open at least one more inner-city fast charging site in Germany in 2020, possibly more.

He stressed that Tesla still believed in slow workplace and residential charging as the main way to charge vehicles but wanted to offer a quicker option.

The so-called V3 charger allows Tesla Model 3 cars to charge within five minutes enough to travel 120 kilometres (75 miles).

3c2p4o5g

Tesla has chosen a site near Berlin for a new factory due to start operating next year

Older Tesla models would receive relevant software upgrades.

German policymakers aim to boost demand for electric cars to cut emissions.

"We have a lot to make up for in terms of charging infrastructure," said Germany's Economy Minister Peter Altmaier at the event.

He reiterated pledges to speed the roll-out of public charging points and permits for private charging which had hampered sales in the past.

Latest legislation for a green-led recovery after the coronavirus crisis offers buyers incentives and helps bump up power grids.

Tesla has chosen a site near Berlin for a new factory due to start operating next year.

Separately to the event, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper said on Thursday the factory had the potential to create 40,000 jobs, citing the economy minister of Brandenburg state.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Tesla Launches Fast Electric Car Charging In Berlin, Says More Cities To Come Tesla Launches Fast Electric Car Charging In Berlin, Says More Cities To Come
Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled
Suzuki GSX-R1000R Offered With 100th Anniversary Livery In Europe Suzuki GSX-R1000R Offered With 100th Anniversary Livery In Europe
2021 Benelli TRK 502X Revealed As QJMotor SRT500 2021 Benelli TRK 502X Revealed As QJMotor SRT500
Nikola To Engineer And Manufacture Its Pick Up Truck Badger With GM Nikola To Engineer And Manufacture Its Pick Up Truck Badger With GM
Lamborghini Produces 10,000 Aventadors In 9 Years Lamborghini Produces 10,000 Aventadors In 9 Years
Triumph Rocket 3 GT: All You Need To Know Triumph Rocket 3 GT: All You Need To Know
Suzuki Motor Corporation Purchases Additional Maruti Suzuki Shares, Raises Stake By 0.9 % Suzuki Motor Corporation Purchases Additional Maruti Suzuki Shares, Raises Stake By 0.9 %
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Bimota Tesi H2 Power Figures, Images Revealed Bimota Tesi H2 Power Figures, Images Revealed
General Motors Unveils Its Wireless Battery Management Technology General Motors Unveils Its Wireless Battery Management Technology
Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Wins 2020 Transanatolia Rally Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro Wins 2020 Transanatolia Rally
Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open Triumph Rocket 3 GT Bookings Open
Automakers Seek Delays, Exemptions To India's Planned New Rules For Parts: Sources Automakers Seek Delays, Exemptions To India's Planned New Rules For Parts: Sources
2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 60,950 2020 Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 60,950
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
Lamborghini Produces 10,000 Aventadors In 9 Years
Lamborghini Produces 10,000 Aventadors In 9 Years
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities