Top 5 Highlights: BMW F 900 R

With an aim to strengthen its middleweight range in India, BMW Motorrad launched the F 900 R naked middleweight motorcycle in the country last year. With motorcycles like the Triumph Street Triple R and the Kawasaki Z900, the naked middleweight motorcycle segment has a lot of room to grow in India. Here are the top 5 highlights of the BMW F 900 R motorcycle.

( The BMW F 900 R is a naked middleweight roadster. It has the right amount brawn needed of a roadster. The exposed engine, fat rear tyre and the aggressive stance give it solid presence. The contrast side panels, sculpted fuel tank and the gold forks add even more muscle. What tops off the design is the headlamp with dual crescent shaped LEDs in the middle! Viewed in profile, the F 900 R looks like the elder sibling of the BMW G 310 GS)

(The 895 cc parallel-twin engine on the F 900 R is water-cooled and makes 105 bhp and 92 Nm. The engine has two balancer shafts to keep vibrations in check and it is a load-bearing member as well. The F 900 R does the 0-100 kmph run in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of over 200 kmph. )

( The front end gets 43 mm gold-finished upside down forks and a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in thick 120/70 XR 17 rubber. At the rear is also a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wrapped in thicker 180/55 ZR 17 rubber. The rear end is suspended on a hydraulically adjustable monoshock. The front suspension gets a travel of 135 mm while the rear gets a travel of 170 mm. The other interesting bit is that the F 900 R gets the world's first plastic welded fuel tank, which sits between the rider and the steering head. The plastic fuel reduced up to 60 per cent weight and it has a capacity of 13 litres. The F 900 R gets twin 320 mm discs along with 4-piston Brembo radial callipers while the rear wheel gets a 265 mm disc with a single piston floating calliper. The motorcycle had a kerb weight of 211 kg)

(The BMW F 900 R gets a bunch of electronic rider aids. ABS is of course standard and the roadster will get Rain and Road mode along with automatic stability control as standard too. The ABS and stability control can be disengaged fully. Other standard features include full LED lighting. Like other BMW middleweights, the bike does get optional 'Pro' modes along with drag torque control, dynamic traction control, ABS Pro and dynamic brake control as well.The 6.5-inch full colour TFT screen is a standard fitment)