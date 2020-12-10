New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toyota Launches New Mirai Fuel Cell Car In Fresh Push On Hydrogen Technology In Japan

While the new Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car comes with 30% greater range, it is still beyond the budget of most drivers at about 5 million yen ($48,000) even after more than $10,000 in Japanese government subsidies.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
The new Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car comes with 30% greater range expand View Photos
The new Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car comes with 30% greater range

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp put its revamped Mirai hydrogen fuel cell car, with 30% greater range, on sale on Wednesday in a fresh push to promote the zero-emission technology amid rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles, including its own. Toyota has failed until now to win drivers over to fuel cell vehicles (FCV), which remain a niche technology despite Japanese government backing, amid concerns about a lack of fuelling stations, resale values and the risk of hydrogen explosions.

The new Mirai launch comes after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a goal in October to cut Japan's carbon emissions to zero by 2050, in line with a European Union target and ahead of a pledge by Chinese President Xi Jinping to make his country "carbon neutral" by 2060. "The use of hydrogen is going to be an important factor in achieving carbon neutrality," Yoshikazu Tanaka, Mirai's chief engineer said. The car, he added represented a "departure point" for a broader use of hydrogen fuel cells beyond cars.

Hydrogen backers say it is cleaner than other carbon cutting technologies because water and heat are the only byproducts and it can be made from sources, including methane, coal, water, even garbage. Resource-poor Japan also sees it as a route to energy security.

By the end of September Toyota, however, had sold only 11,100 of its first generation Mirai, almost six years after its launch. Most other automakers have eschewed the technology in favour of electric vehicles (EV), with only Honda Motor Co and Hyundai Motor in neighbouring South Korea competing in hydrogen FCVs.

v7o9t04s

Toyota said it planned to increase the production capacity for all FCVs, including buses and trucks, to 30,000 a year from 3,000

Newsbeep

The new Mirai, like its predecessor, is still beyond the budget of most drivers at about 5 million yen ($48,000) even after more than $10,000 in Japanese government subsidies.

Rather than produce a cheaper car, Toyota said it wants to lure drivers with longer range - enough to drive around 800 kilometres (497 miles) without refueling - added features such as autonomous parking and a lower, sleeker design achieved by moving the hydrogen power unit to the front of the vehicle from under the car.

Accompanying the Mirai's launch Toyota said it planned to increase the production capacity for all FCVs, including buses and trucks, to 30,000 a year from 3,000.

That output, however is still far behind sales of electric vehicles. In 2019, automakers sold 2.1 million electric cars alone, 40% more than the previous year, according to the International Energy Agency.

Toyota had planned to use the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo to showcase its fuel cell technology, with 100 buses meant to shuttle visitors between venues. The games organizer also planned to power the Olympic flame with hydrogen.

The Mirai revamp comes after Toyota on Tuesday, announced plans to test small FCV trucks with Japan's three major convenience store operators, Seven & i Holdings' Seven Eleven, Itochu Corp's FamilyMart and Lawson Inc .

Toyota's best chance of selling the Mirai and other FCV may, however, be in neighbouring China, where it has an FCV partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) and FAW Group. There are around 7,000 FCVs are on the road in the world's biggest automarket, versus more than 4 million EVs.

China, which is aiming for more than 1 million FCVs in service by 2030 compared with a Japanese target for 800,000, in September announced fresh support measures for FCVs that included requiring projects receiving government subsidies to boost the number of hydrogen-charging stations and make efforts to cut fuel prices.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Toyota Working On New Electric SUV; Global Debut In 2021
Toyota Working On New Electric SUV; Global Debut In 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be "Radical"
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
Toyota Launches New Mirai Fuel Cell Car In Fresh Push On Hydrogen Technology In Japan
Toyota Launches New Mirai Fuel Cell Car In Fresh Push On Hydrogen Technology In Japan
Toyota Working On New Electric SUV; Global Debut In 2021
Toyota Working On New Electric SUV; Global Debut In 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be "Radical"
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
Bimota KB4 Production Model Revealed In Latest Images
Bimota KB4 Production Model Revealed In Latest Images
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Now Starts From Rs. 29,500 Per Month
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Now Starts From Rs. 29,500 Per Month
F1: Haas Condemns Nikita Mazepin's
F1: Haas Condemns Nikita Mazepin's "Abhorrent" Instagram Video
Maruti Suzuki Announces Online Car Financing Platform For Nexa Customers
Maruti Suzuki Announces Online Car Financing Platform For Nexa Customers
Husqvarna Norden 901 Spied Testing In Europe
Husqvarna Norden 901 Spied Testing In Europe
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda Readies Production Line For New Compact SUV Based On Vision IN Concept; Launch Next Year
Skoda Readies Production Line For New Compact SUV Based On Vision IN Concept; Launch Next Year

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Glanza

Hatchback, 19.6 - 23.9 Kmpl
Toyota Glanza
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,487 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Fortuner

SUV, 14.24 Kmpl
Toyota Fortuner
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.66 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,493 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Vellfire

MUV, 58 Kmpl
Toyota Vellfire
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 83.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,73,332 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Yaris

Sedan, 17.1 - 17.8 Kmpl
Toyota Yaris
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.65 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,956 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Camry

Sedan, 19.16 Kmpl
Toyota Camry
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 80,999 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
02:39
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Sep-20 05:49 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
03:22
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Sep-20 07:33 PM IST
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
03:19
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Sep-20 09:41 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
03:09
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Aug-20 06:21 PM IST
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
04:26
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Aug-20 07:53 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
04:02
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Jul-20 08:39 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
03:20
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jul-20 05:06 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 900 Launch, KTM 500 cc Bikes, Toyota Plant Shuts Again
03:28
Triumph Tiger 900 Launch, KTM 500 cc Bikes, Toyota Plant Shuts Again
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Jun-20 09:30 PM IST
Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Auto Headlamps
Auto Headlamps
Electric Fold Orvms
Electric Fold Orvms
Follow Me Home Headlamp
Follow Me Home Headlamp
Toyota Etios Side View
Toyota Etios Side View
Toyota Etios Rear Back
Toyota Etios Rear Back
Toyota Etios Frond Side View
Toyota Etios Frond Side View
Toyota Fortuner Front 3 4th View
Toyota Fortuner Front 3 4th View
Toyota Fortuner Front Profile
Toyota Fortuner Front Profile
Toyota Fortuner Rear 3 4th View
Toyota Fortuner Rear 3 4th View
Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
Black
Black
Toyota Corolla Altis Front
Toyota Corolla Altis Front
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Front Proile
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Front Proile
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Side View
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Side View
Toyota Yaris Front Profile
Toyota Yaris Front Profile
Toyota Yaris Rear Profile
Toyota Yaris Rear Profile
Toyota Yaris Front View
Toyota Yaris Front View
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities