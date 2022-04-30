Volkswagen Group China's Component Factory In Tianjin Resumes Some Shifts

Volkswagen Group's China unit said on Tuesday its component factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had resumed some shifts since Thursday last week.

The component factory VW Automatic Transmission Tianjin had been closed since Monday last week, Volkswagen Group China said earlier.

A vehicle plant Volkswagen jointly runs with FAW Group in the city remained closed since Monday last week.

