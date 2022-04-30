  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Group China's Component Factory In Tianjin Resumes Some Shifts

Volkswagen Group China's Component Factory In Tianjin Resumes Some Shifts

The component factory VW Automatic Transmission Tianjin had been closed since Monday last week, Volkswagen Group China said earlier.
authorBy Carandbike Team
01-May-22 12:00 AM IST
Volkswagen Group China's Component Factory In Tianjin Resumes Some Shifts banner

Volkswagen Group's China unit said on Tuesday its component factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had resumed some shifts since Thursday last week.

The component factory VW Automatic Transmission Tianjin had been closed since Monday last week, Volkswagen Group China said earlier.

A vehicle plant Volkswagen jointly runs with FAW Group in the city remained closed since Monday last week.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Spain Frontloads Subsidies For Electric Car Projects As VW Appears In Doubt
Spain Frontloads Subsidies For Electric Car Projects As VW Appears In Doubt
7 days ago
Spain Frontloads Subsidies For Electric Car Projects As VW Appears In Doubt
Spain Frontloads Subsidies For Electric Car Projects As VW Appears In Doubt
12 days ago
Mahindra, Volkswagen Sign Term Sheet For MEB Component Supply
Mahindra, Volkswagen Sign Term Sheet For MEB Component Supply
3 months ago
Thomas Schafer Appointed Skoda Auto Supervisory Board Chairman
Thomas Schafer Appointed Skoda Auto Supervisory Board Chairman
4 months ago

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Volkswagen Cars

View All

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh