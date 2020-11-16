New Cars and Bikes in India
Volvo Cars Invests In Designing And Developing Electric Motors In-House

The newly opened electric motor lab in Shanghai will mainly focus on electric motor development for use in fully electric and hybrid cars based on Volvo Cars forthcoming SPA 2 modular vehicle architecture.

Tech News

Volvo Cars is making significant investments for the in-house design and development of electric motors for the next generation of Volvo models. The company opened a brand new electric motor lab in Shanghai, China, the latest addition to its global network of facilities for the development and testing of electric car components.

tu6h04po

The lab comes in addition to ongoing e-motor development in Gothenburg, Sweden and battery labs in China and Sweden.

The lab comes in addition to ongoing e-motor development in Gothenburg, Sweden and battery labs in China and Sweden. E-motors are a fundamental building block of electric cars, together with the battery and power electronics. The interplay between these three component areas is crucial in developing premium electric cars.

Bringing the development of electric motors in-house will allow Volvo Cars engineers to further optimise electric motors and the entire electric driveline in new Volvos. This approach will allow engineers to make further gains in terms of energy efficiency and overall performance.

It will allow engineers to make further gains in terms of energy efficiency and overall performance.

Henrik Green, chief technology officer, Volvo Cars, said, “Through in-house design and development, we can fine-tune our e-motors to ever better levels. By constantly improving their overall performance levels in terms of energy efficiency and comfort, we create an electric driving experience that is unique to Volvo.”

The newly opened electric motor lab in Shanghai will mainly focus on electric motor development for use in fully electric and hybrid cars based on Volvo Cars' forthcoming SPA 2 modular vehicle architecture. The investments in e-motor design and development represent yet another step towards Volvo Cars' climate ambitions and electrification strategy. It aims for 50 per cent of its sales to be fully electric vehicles by 2025, with the rest hybrids.  As a first tangible step towards its 2040 vision the company aims to reduce its lifecycle carbon footprint per car by 40 per cent between 2018 and 2025.

