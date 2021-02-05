New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Toyota Hilux AT35 Unveiled In Europe

The new Toyota AT35 model is the 2.8-liter double cab model available in the Invincible X trim level which has undergone a number of changes to beef up its off-road credentials.

The new Toyota AT35 model is available in the Invincible X trim. expand View Photos
The new Toyota AT35 model is available in the Invincible X trim.

Highlights

  • The new Toyota AT35 model is available in the Invincible X trim.
  • It gets customised kits to enhance its off road credentials.
  • It is powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder engine.

The 2021 Toyota Hilux has been unveiled in Europe and the Japanese carmaker has focused on making the Arctic Truck variant even more competent and appealing. The new Toyota AT35 model is the 2.8-litre double cab model available in the Invincible X trim level which has undergone a number of changes to beef up its off-road credentials. For instance, the ground clearance has gone up by 65 mm while approach and departure angles have been improved by 9 degrees and 3 degrees, respectively.

vhntnj68

It is also equipped with Bilstein suspension with custom springs and dampers.

In fact, it's not just a minor model year update where you only see cosmetic updates. Toyota has even made modifications in its frame and inner wheel arches while the bodywork also been altered. It also gets new 17-inch wheels with beefier 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain tyres building up on its off-road abilities. Then it is also equipped with Bilstein suspension with custom springs and dampers at the front, along with a revised anti-roll bar and modified rear dampers with extended shackles. Specially customised Arctic Trucks' Hilux gets an additional 40 mm front and 20 mm rear suspension lift compared to the standard Toyota variant and the front and rear differentials have been modified for better torque delivery as well.

8rk10ero

Specially customised Arctic Trucks' Hilux gets an additional 40 mm front and 20 mm rear suspension lift.

0 Comments

Under the hood, it gets a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 198 bhp and a meaty 500 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 1,600 rpm. The engine is mated to an automatic gearbox and obviously you get a capable off-road system as well with four-wheel drive low, four-wheel drive high and two-wheel drive high modes.

