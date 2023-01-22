  • Home
  Bollywood Actor Sushmita Sen Brings Home A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupé Worth Over Rs. 1.63 Crore

Under the hood of Sushmita Sen's latest AMG is a 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine, which puts out 429 bhp and 520 Nm torque.
Bollywood Actor Sushmita Sen is known for her work in the film industry around the country. Recently, she has also taken on the OTT platforms, with the season 3 of her show Aarya set to air soon. But what Sushmita Sen is not known for much, is her love for driving cars. Sushmita Sen recently took instagram to talk about the same, as she shared images of the newest addition to her garage, a Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupé.

Sushmita Sen's newest performance SUV, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupé is finished in a shade of Obsidian Black. While the details of her particular car are unknown, the GLE 53 Coupé 4Matic+ costs Rs. 1.63 crore (Ex-showroom), before adding registration charges and optional extras, taking the on-road cost close to Rs. 2 crore!

Under the hood of Sushmita Sen's latest AMG is a 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine, which puts out 429 bhp at 5,500 rpm, and 520 Nm torque from 1,800 rpm. The engine is mated to a 9-speed AMG SpeedShift gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels. The Coupé SUV gets many creature comforts and features, and you can know more about the AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ in our full review here.

