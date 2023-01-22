Bollywood Actor Sushmita Sen Brings Home A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupé Worth Over Rs. 1.63 Crore

Bollywood Actor Sushmita Sen is known for her work in the film industry around the country. Recently, she has also taken on the OTT platforms, with the season 3 of her show Aarya set to air soon. But what Sushmita Sen is not known for much, is her love for driving cars. Sushmita Sen recently took instagram to talk about the same, as she shared images of the newest addition to her garage, a Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupé.

Sushmita Sen's newest performance SUV, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupé is finished in a shade of Obsidian Black. While the details of her particular car are unknown, the GLE 53 Coupé 4Matic+ costs Rs. 1.63 crore (Ex-showroom), before adding registration charges and optional extras, taking the on-road cost close to Rs. 2 crore!