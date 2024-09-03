Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh
Published on September 3, 2024
- Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG available in a single variant, priced at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Aura Hy-CNG has a certified fuel efficiency figure of 28.4 km per kg of CNG.
- Peak power drops by almost 14 bhp compared to petrol version; available with 5-speed manual only.
Hyundai India has launched the CNG version of its subcompact sedan, the Aura Hy-CNG, at a price of Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the Aura Hy-CNG, which is based on the entry-level E variant of the sedan and appears to be targeted at fleet buyers, commands a premium of exactly Rs 1 lakh over the equivalent petrol-only variant.
Peak power figures for the Aura Hy-CNG's 1.2-litre bi-fuel ‘Kappa’ engine are rated at 67.7 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, denoting a drop of roughly 14 bhp and close to 20 Nm compared to the standard Aura. However, unlike the standard petrol Aura – which is also available with an automated manual – the Hy-CNG versions will be offered with a 5-speed manual only.
As for fuel economy, the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure for the Aura Hy-CNG is 28.4 km per kg of CNG. For perspective, the certified fuel efficiency figure for its chief rival, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG, is 31.1 km per kg.
At this price, the Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG is almost Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the most affordable Dzire S-CNG, which is priced from Rs 8.44 lakh onwards. However, it is worth noting the Dzire S-CNG is available IN VXI and ZXI trim levels, which are better-equipped and aimed at private-use buyers.
