Kia Carnival MPV, EV9 Electric SUV Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Kia India is all set to launch the Carnival MPV, alongside the all-electric EV9 SUV today. The Carnival, which has previously been showcased in India at the 2023 Auto Expo as the KA4, will arrive in facelift form, and the EV9 will vault straight to the top of Kia’s India portfolio as its priciest model till date. Kia had opened bookings for the Carnival last month and received over 1,800 pre-orders for the new Carnival MPV on the first day.

Also Read: New Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 SUV To Be Launched In India On October 3



Kia Carnival

Kia received 1,800 pre-orders for the new Carnival MPV on the first day of opening bookings for it

The Carnival will offered in two variants in India- Limousine and Limousine Plus with prices likely to start from upwards of Rs 40 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Carnival’s equipment list will include twin 12.3-inch displays on the dashboard, Level 2 ADAS tech, power sliding rear doors, three-zone climate control and heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment. The Limousine Plus ups this with powered captain chairs in the second row with heating and ventilation, a 12-speaker Bose audio system and even a head-up display.

The Carnival will offered in two variants in India- Limousine and Limousine Plus

On the powertrain front, the new Carnival, like its predecessor, will be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The powertrain pushes out 190 bhp and 441 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: New Kia Carnival Receives Over 1,800 Bookings On First Day



Kia EV9

The EV9 is one of the largest Kia passenger vehicles ever made

The EV9 will be the second all-electric Kia model for India. At over 5,000 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height, the EV9 is one of the largest Kia passenger vehicles ever made.



The India-spec EV9 will be offered in the six-seat configuration only, it will get individual captain seats in the second row. There are two cabin themes to choose from – white and black or brown and black. The features list of the EV9 will include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch driver’s display, 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, head-up display, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual-sunroof, along with ventilation and massage function for second row.

Also Read: India-Spec Kia EV9 Specifications And Features Revealed; Up To 561 KM Range

The features list of the EV9 will include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch driver’s display

In India, the EV9 will come equipped with a 99.8 kWh battery pack which powers a dual-motor setup. The combined output of the two motors is rated at 383 bhp and 700 Nm. The full-size SUV is capable of clocking 0-100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds. As for the range, the ARAI claimed range is 561 kms. It also supports DC fast charging support which can juice up 10-80 per cent in just 24 minutes.



