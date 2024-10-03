Login
Kia Carnival MPV, EV9 Electric SUV Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Kia will launch two models today- the Carnival MPV and the all-electric EV9 SUV
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Kia India is all set to launch the Carnival MPV, alongside the all-electric EV9 SUV today. The Carnival, which has previously been showcased in India at the 2023 Auto Expo as the KA4, will arrive in facelift form, and the EV9 will vault straight to the top of Kia’s India portfolio as its priciest model till date. Kia had opened bookings for the Carnival last month and received over 1,800 pre-orders for the new Carnival MPV on the first day. 

     

    Also Read: New Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 SUV To Be Launched In India On October 3
     

    Kia Carnival 

    Kia Carnival

    Kia received 1,800 pre-orders for the new Carnival MPV on the first day of opening bookings for it

     

    The Carnival will offered in two variants in India- Limousine and Limousine Plus with prices likely to start from upwards of Rs 40 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Carnival’s equipment list will include twin 12.3-inch displays on the dashboard, Level 2 ADAS tech, power sliding rear doors, three-zone climate control and heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment. The Limousine Plus ups this with powered captain chairs in the second row with heating and ventilation, a 12-speaker Bose audio system and even a head-up display.

    Kia Carnival 2

    The Carnival will offered in two variants in India- Limousine and Limousine Plus

     

    On the powertrain front, the new Carnival, like its predecessor, will be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The powertrain pushes out 190 bhp and 441 Nm of peak torque. 

     

    Also Read: New Kia Carnival Receives Over 1,800 Bookings On First Day
     

    Kia EV9

    21757 2024 EV 9

    The EV9 is one of the largest Kia passenger vehicles ever made

     

    The EV9 will be the second all-electric Kia model for India. At over 5,000 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height, the EV9 is one of the largest Kia passenger vehicles ever made. 


    The India-spec EV9 will be offered in the six-seat configuration only, it will get individual captain seats in the second row. There are two cabin themes to choose from – white and black or brown and black. The features list of the EV9 will include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch driver’s display, 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, head-up display, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual-sunroof, along with ventilation and massage function for second row.

     

    Also Read: India-Spec Kia EV9 Specifications And Features Revealed; Up To 561 KM Range

    Kia EV 9 5

    The features list of the EV9 will include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch driver’s display

     

    In India, the EV9 will come equipped with a 99.8 kWh battery pack which powers a dual-motor setup. The combined output of the two motors is rated at 383 bhp and 700 Nm. The full-size SUV is capable of clocking 0-100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds. As for the range, the ARAI claimed range is 561 kms. It also supports DC fast charging support which can juice up 10-80 per cent in just 24 minutes.


     

    10:00 AM
    Oct 3, 2024

    Kia is all set to launch two exciting vehicles today- the Carnival MPV and the all-electric EV9 SUV.

    Kia Carnival 4
    21761 2024 EV 9
    11:13 AM
    Oct 3, 2024

    The launch event for both vehicles is all set to commence at 12:00 PM today.

    2024 Kia Carnival Facelift 1
    21761 2024 EV 9
    11:50 AM
    Oct 3, 2024

    We are less than ten minutes away from the launch of the EV9 and Carnival. Excited?

    21762 2024 EV 9
    12:00 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    The launch event has begun!

    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 01 47 523b8c7f
    12:05 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    Gwanguu Lee, CEO and MD of India takes the stage.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 06 12 d4222b5c
    12:13 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    Here's a recap of the power figures of the EV9. 

    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 13 09 01f3e571
    12:15 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    The Kia EV9 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 15 44 0cdb31bf
    12:16 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    The Kia EV9 can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 17 33 81f1cc65
    12:18 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    The Kia EV9 has received 5-star safety ratings from Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 19 36 ef51e832
    12:22 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    It will feature over 27 safety features, including ADAS.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 21 31 90ab3a67
    12:20 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    The Kia EV9 is the winner of several awards.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 23 07 423e79cd
    12:24 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    Here is the Kia EV9 SUV, which has just been showcased on stage.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 25 41 082707e7
    12:29 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    Talking about the Carnival, here are a few features that will be offered in the vehicle.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 33 12 acdf7bd8
    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 33 13 4425fa8d
    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 33 13 ae4d63ab
    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 33 14 2189ec27
    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 33 14 a89ea48e
    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 33 14 a2562c56
    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 33 15 284f1e6d
    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 33 15 c3e1654a
    12:37 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    Notably, Kia has registered 2796 bookings for the MPV to date.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 36 23 590d9573
    12:38 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    The Kia Carnival has been showcased on stage.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 39 23 1bdb6c4e
    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 39 10 e485d745
    12:40 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    Finally, the moment we've all been waiting for, Kia has announced the prices of both the EV9 and Carnival.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 03 at 12 42 14 6ac4e5d7
    12:48 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    To know more about the Kia Carnival, head to our launch piece which is live.

     

    New Kia Carnival Limousine Plus Launched In India At Rs 63.90 Lakh

    12:51 PM
    Oct 3, 2024

    Here is our launch story of the Kia EV9.

     

    2024 Kia EV9 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.30 Crore

