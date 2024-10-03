Kia Carnival MPV, EV9 Electric SUV Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
By car&bike Team
3 mins read
Published on October 3, 2024
Highlights
Kia India is all set to launch the Carnival MPV, alongside the all-electric EV9 SUV today. The Carnival, which has previously been showcased in India at the 2023 Auto Expo as the KA4, will arrive in facelift form, and the EV9 will vault straight to the top of Kia’s India portfolio as its priciest model till date. Kia had opened bookings for the Carnival last month and received over 1,800 pre-orders for the new Carnival MPV on the first day.
Also Read: New Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 SUV To Be Launched In India On October 3
Kia Carnival
Kia received 1,800 pre-orders for the new Carnival MPV on the first day of opening bookings for it
The Carnival will offered in two variants in India- Limousine and Limousine Plus with prices likely to start from upwards of Rs 40 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Carnival’s equipment list will include twin 12.3-inch displays on the dashboard, Level 2 ADAS tech, power sliding rear doors, three-zone climate control and heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment. The Limousine Plus ups this with powered captain chairs in the second row with heating and ventilation, a 12-speaker Bose audio system and even a head-up display.
The Carnival will offered in two variants in India- Limousine and Limousine Plus
On the powertrain front, the new Carnival, like its predecessor, will be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The powertrain pushes out 190 bhp and 441 Nm of peak torque.
Also Read: New Kia Carnival Receives Over 1,800 Bookings On First Day
Kia EV9
The EV9 is one of the largest Kia passenger vehicles ever made
The EV9 will be the second all-electric Kia model for India. At over 5,000 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height, the EV9 is one of the largest Kia passenger vehicles ever made.
The India-spec EV9 will be offered in the six-seat configuration only, it will get individual captain seats in the second row. There are two cabin themes to choose from – white and black or brown and black. The features list of the EV9 will include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch driver’s display, 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, head-up display, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual-sunroof, along with ventilation and massage function for second row.
Also Read: India-Spec Kia EV9 Specifications And Features Revealed; Up To 561 KM Range
The features list of the EV9 will include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch driver’s display
In India, the EV9 will come equipped with a 99.8 kWh battery pack which powers a dual-motor setup. The combined output of the two motors is rated at 383 bhp and 700 Nm. The full-size SUV is capable of clocking 0-100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds. As for the range, the ARAI claimed range is 561 kms. It also supports DC fast charging support which can juice up 10-80 per cent in just 24 minutes.
Kia is all set to launch two exciting vehicles today- the Carnival MPV and the all-electric EV9 SUV.
The launch event for both vehicles is all set to commence at 12:00 PM today.
We are less than ten minutes away from the launch of the EV9 and Carnival. Excited?
The launch event has begun!
Gwanguu Lee, CEO and MD of India takes the stage.
Here's a recap of the power figures of the EV9.
The Kia EV9 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds.
The Kia EV9 can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes.
The Kia EV9 has received 5-star safety ratings from Euro NCAP and ANCAP.
It will feature over 27 safety features, including ADAS.
The Kia EV9 is the winner of several awards.
Here is the Kia EV9 SUV, which has just been showcased on stage.
Talking about the Carnival, here are a few features that will be offered in the vehicle.
Notably, Kia has registered 2796 bookings for the MPV to date.
The Kia Carnival has been showcased on stage.
Finally, the moment we've all been waiting for, Kia has announced the prices of both the EV9 and Carnival.
To know more about the Kia Carnival, head to our launch piece which is live.
New Kia Carnival Limousine Plus Launched In India At Rs 63.90 Lakh
Here is our launch story of the Kia EV9.
2024 Kia EV9 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.30 Crore