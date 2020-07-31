Kia Motors India Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units; Fastest To The Milestone

Kia Motors has sold over one lakh units in 11 months since the launch of the Seltos SUV

Kia Motors India has sold over 1 lakh units in the last 11 months. The company became the fastest car manufacturer to cross the milestone of 1 lakh unit sales in the country. Kia's first launch in India was the Seltos, which was launched in August 2020 and the company's second launch was the Carnival MPV, which was launched at Auto Expo 2020. Till date, Kia has sold 97,745 units of the Kia Seltos and 3,164 units of the Carnival.

(Kia recently launched the Seltos with new features in June 2020)

Commenting on the occasion, Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India said, "2019 marked an important year for Kia as we introduced our first car for the Indian market with an aim to become a household name in the country. We are overwhelmed with the response and acceptance that Indian customers have shown towards us. Reaching the one lakh milestone with just two products, in a record eleven-month time, is a testament to our commitment to India. Today marks a proud moment for all of us at Kia Motors India and after the immense success of Seltos and Carnival, we are confident to keep up the positive momentum and lead the Indian automobile industry by addressing the unmet needs and aspirations of the customers with the upcoming Kia Sonet."

The Kia Carnival was launched at Auto Expo 2020)

Kia Motors has sold over 50,000 connected cars in India ever since it launched the Seltos about 10 months ago. With more and more car manufacturers offering connectivity in their cars, Kia becomes the only car manufacturer in India to have surpassed the mark of selling 50,000 cars with connected technology.

(The next launch from Kia will be the Sonet subcompact SUV, which will make its global debut on August 7, 2020)

The next big launch from Kia will be the Sonet subcompact SUV, which will make its global debut on August 7, 2020 and the prices will be revealed in September 2020. The company has released render images of the interior and exterior of the Sonet and the overall design and styling appear to be largely in line with the pre-production concept car that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020.

