Mahindra Thar OG: Top 5 Changes Over 2025 Thar 3-Door
- New Penta-link rear suspension and FDD dampers
- RWD 2.2-litre diesel is now available with an automatic for Rs 16.49 lakh
- Electric power steering replaces the old hydraulic setup
The Mahindra Thar has come a long way since the second-generation model arrived in 2020, becoming one of the brand’s most recognisable nameplates. Now, Mahindra has given the 3-door SUV a major update, with the latest version taking on the Thar OG name.
Also Read: 2027 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift Launched As 'Thar OG', Priced From Rs 10.32 Lakh
The latest 3-door Thar gets a revised suspension setup, electric power steering, more powerful versions of its larger engines and a few important changes to its equipment list. Here are the five changes that stand out compared with the previous Thar 3-door.
Mahindra Thar OG: New Suspension Setup
The Thar OG gets a new rear suspension with a Penta-link setup, similar to the Thar Roxx. It also gets Frequency Dependent Damping, which Mahindra calls ‘DaVinci dampers’. This debuted on the XUV 7XO. Mahindra has also made changes to the underlying structure. The company says its M_Glyde 4G platform has greater structural stiffness than the outgoing Thar.
Mahindra Thar OG: More Power
Mahindra has kept the same three engines, but the two larger units have received an output bump. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel now makes 150 bhp and 330 Nm, compared with 130 bhp and 300 Nm in the old Thar. The 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol has also gained power, producing 159.5 bhp and 330 Nm, up from 150 bhp and 300 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel continues unchanged, with 117 bhp and 300 Nm.
Also Read: Mahindra Thar OG: Variants Explained
Mahindra Thar OG: 2.2L RWD Diesel Gets AT
The 2.2-litre diesel with rear-wheel drive can now be paired with an automatic gearbox. This combination was not available on the previous Thar, where the diesel automatic was limited to 4WD versions. The new Thar OG RWD diesel automatic is priced at Rs 16.49 lakh, compared with Rs 18 lakh for the earlier 4WD diesel automatic. That makes the diesel-auto combination considerably more accessible.
Mahindra Thar OG: Electric Power Steering
The Thar OG is also the first version of the current-generation 3-door model to switch to electric power steering. Earlier versions were equipped with hydraulic assistance. Mahindra says this will make it easier to manoeuvre, which should be particularly noticeable when parking or driving around town.
Also Read: 2027 Mahindra Thar OG Colour Options Revealed
Mahindra Thar OG: Safety Equipment
The safety kit has also been updated, although some of the additions are limited to the higher variants. Six airbags are not standard, so the higher versions of the Thar OG get what Mahindra calls the Head-Pelvis-Thorax-Shoulder (HPTS) airbag system. All-wheel disc brakes and front parking sensors are also available, but these are again limited to the top variants.
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