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2027 Mahindra Thar OG Colour Options Revealed

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
Sep 23, 2026, 01:22 PM
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2027 Mahindra Thar OG Colour Options Revealed
Highlights
  • Colour options include red, blue, grey, white and more
  • All 8 colour schemes are offered across all variants
  • Prices for the Thar OG currently start at Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra Auto finally launched the 2027 Thar, and given the series of updates, it is safe to say that this is more than a facelift. For starters, the 3-door Thar is now called ‘Thar OG’ while it has gone through suspension changes, makes more power from the same engine options and gets a host of new features, some borrowed from its elder sibling, the Roxx. Let’s take a look at the colour options on offer.

Also Read: 2027 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift Launched As 'Thar OG', Priced From Rs 10.32 Lakh

Mahindra Thar OG Colour Options 2

As for the colour palette, the 2027 Thar is offered in 8 paint schemes. These include Artemis Silver, Battleship Grey, Deep Forest, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Jeans Blue, Stealth Black, and Tango Red. All colour options are offered across the variant lineup of the model. Moreover, regardless of the paint shade, all versions get faded-black elements on the wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, hard-top and other exterior sections for some contrast.

Mahindra Thar OG Colour Options 1

Coming to what has changed visually, where the styling changes are most noticeable at the front. The Thar OG gets a new five-slot grille instead of the previous seven-slot unit, along with LED headlamps featuring C-shaped daytime running lights borrowed from the Thar Roxx. The SUV also gets a wider track, while the redesigned front bumper houses repositioned LED fog lamps and cornering lights.

Mahindra has retained the existing engine lineup, but the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines now make more power. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm, compared with 130 bhp and 300 Nm in the previous Thar 3-door. The rear-wheel-drive version of this engine can also now be paired with an automatic gearbox.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar OG: Variants Explained

mahindra thar 3 door facelift launched as thar og carandbike 10

The 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol also gets a bump in output, producing 159.5 bhp and 330 Nm, up from 150 bhp and 300 Nm previously. The entry-level 1.5-litre diesel, meanwhile, carries over with the same 117 bhp and 300 Nm outputs.

Variant-wise price of the Thar OG:

Engine1.5L Diesel2.2L Diesel2.0L Petrol
DrivetrainRWDRWD4WDRWD4WD
TransmissionMTATMTATATMTAT
AXT10.32------
LXT12.9916.4916.431814.7715.6017.23
ZXT13.9917.4917.4918.9916.0916.6017.75

All prices ex-showroom and in INR, lakhs.

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