Mahindra Thar OG: Variants Explained

The Mahindra Thar OG brings a host of exterior and hardware updates. For starters, it has been rebadged with the ‘OG’ tag, and prices start at Rs 10.32 lakh.

With this update, the brand says it has improved NVH levels and introduced a reworked suspension setup with DaVinci damping. Moreover, there are additions to several other features. Let’s dive in and take a closer look.

Mahindra Thar OG AXT

Price- Rs 10.32 Lakh (ex-showroom)



R18 steel wheels

Hard top

LED tail lamps

A-pillar entry assist handle

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Tip-and-slide mechanism for the co-driver seat

Rear USB Type-C port, 15W

Push-button start

Remote keyless entry

Second-row armrests with cupholders (LH and RH)

HVAC

Monochrome MID display in the instrument cluster

One-touch lane-change indicator

Rear parking sensors

Manually adjustable ORVMs

ESP with rollover mitigation

Hill-hold and hill-descent control

Dual airbags

Panic braking signal

PODS (Passenger Occupant Detection System)

Brake-locking differential

Mahindra Thar OG LXT (in addition to AXT)

Price- Rs 12.99 Lakh to Rs 17.23 Lakh



10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto

Wired Apple CarPlay

Four speakers + two tweeters

Adventure Statistics Gen II

Follow-me-home and lead-me-to-Thar lamps

Tyre Direction Monitoring System

Coloured MID

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Dual-tone bumpers

R18 alloy wheels

Moulded side footstep

Fender-mounted radio antenna

Embossed fabric seats

Cruise control

Steering-mounted audio and phone controls

Two front USB ports: Type-C 15W + Type-A data port

Rear wiper and washer

Dead pedal (only for AT)

Front power windows with one-touch up/down function for the driver

Terrain modes (only in 4WD)

Terrain Assist (only in RWD versions with the 2.2-litre mHawk and 2.0-litre mStallion engines)

Electronic locking differential

Speed-sensing front door locks

Drive modes (Zip and Zoom), only in RWD versions with the 2.2-litre mHawk and 2.0-litre mStallion engines

Mahindra Thar OG ZXT (in addition to LXT)

Price- Rs 13.99 Lakh to Rs 17.75 Lakh

R19 alloy wheels

LED headlamps + DRLs

LED front fog lamps

Cornering lamps

Embossed leatherette seats with design perforations

Wireless charger

TyreTronics (tyre pressure monitoring system)

Front parking sensors

Rear parking sensors

Four HPTS side airbags

Engine and Gearbox

The Thar OG gets three engine options: a 2.2-litre diesel producing 150 bhp and 330 Nm, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol developing 159.5 bhp and 330 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel producing 117 bhp and 300 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel is now also available with an automatic transmission.