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Mahindra Thar OG: Variants Explained

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
2 mins read
Sep 23, 2026, 12:44 PM
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Mahindra Thar OG: Variants Explained
Highlights
  • Mahindra Thar OG launched at Rs 10.32 lakh
  • Gets fascia and other feature updates
  • Features a new suspension setup with DaVinci damping

The Mahindra Thar OG brings a host of exterior and hardware updates. For starters, it has been rebadged with the ‘OG’ tag, and prices start at Rs 10.32 lakh.

With this update, the brand says it has improved NVH levels and introduced a reworked suspension setup with DaVinci damping. Moreover, there are additions to several other features. Let’s dive in and take a closer look.

Mahindra Thar OG AXT

Price- Rs 10.32 Lakh (ex-showroom)

  • R18 steel wheels
  • Hard top
  • LED tail lamps
  • A-pillar entry assist handle
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Tip-and-slide mechanism for the co-driver seat
  • Rear USB Type-C port, 15W
  • Push-button start
  • Remote keyless entry
  • Second-row armrests with cupholders (LH and RH)
  • HVAC
  • Monochrome MID display in the instrument cluster
  • One-touch lane-change indicator
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Manually adjustable ORVMs
  • ESP with rollover mitigation
  • Hill-hold and hill-descent control
  • Dual airbags
  • Panic braking signal
  • PODS (Passenger Occupant Detection System)
  • Brake-locking differential

Mahindra Thar OG LXT (in addition to AXT)

Price- Rs 12.99 Lakh to Rs 17.23 Lakh

  • 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system
  • Wireless Android Auto
  • Wired Apple CarPlay
  • Four speakers + two tweeters
  • Adventure Statistics Gen II
  • Follow-me-home and lead-me-to-Thar lamps
  • Tyre Direction Monitoring System
  • Coloured MID
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Dual-tone bumpers
  • R18 alloy wheels
  • Moulded side footstep
  • Fender-mounted radio antenna
  • Embossed fabric seats
  • Cruise control
  • Steering-mounted audio and phone controls
  • Two front USB ports: Type-C 15W + Type-A data port
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • Dead pedal (only for AT)
  • Front power windows with one-touch up/down function for the driver
  • Terrain modes (only in 4WD)
  • Terrain Assist (only in RWD versions with the 2.2-litre mHawk and 2.0-litre mStallion engines)
  • Electronic locking differential
  • Speed-sensing front door locks
  • Drive modes (Zip and Zoom), only in RWD versions with the 2.2-litre mHawk and 2.0-litre mStallion engines

Mahindra Thar OG ZXT (in addition to LXT)

Price- Rs 13.99 Lakh to Rs 17.75 Lakh

  • R19 alloy wheels
  • LED headlamps + DRLs
  • LED front fog lamps
  • Cornering lamps
  • Embossed leatherette seats with design perforations
  • Wireless charger
  • TyreTronics (tyre pressure monitoring system)
  • Front parking sensors
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Four HPTS side airbags

Engine and Gearbox

2026 Thar Engine

The Thar OG gets three engine options: a 2.2-litre diesel producing 150 bhp and 330 Nm, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol developing 159.5 bhp and 330 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel producing 117 bhp and 300 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel is now also available with an automatic transmission.

# Mahindra Thar RWD# Thar Diesel# Thar Petrol# Thar OG Features# Thar OG Price# Cars# New Cars
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Mahindra Thar
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Mahindra Thar
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*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 10.32 - 18 Lakh
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