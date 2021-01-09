Mercedes Increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing For 2022

Mercedes has expanded its technical collaboration with Williams Racing to include the supply of certain transferable components from 2022. Mercedes-Benz Power Units have powered Williams Racing since the hybrid era began in 2014 and from 2022, and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team will also provide gearboxes and related hydraulic components to Williams.

Williams will continue to design and manufacture other chassis parts internally.

Historically, Williams has built its own gearboxes and hydraulics in-house, however, the increased partnership will enable Williams to implement a more efficient design and manufacturing process in-house in the long-term, allowing the team to focus its resources more effectively in other performance areas. Williams will continue to design and manufacture other chassis parts internally.

Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, said: "For Williams, it makes sense to acquire the integrated powertrain after running our power units since 2014 and for our team, it makes sense in terms of economies of scale to supply another team under the new rules. This is a project we have been discussing with Williams for some time and I am glad we have been able to bring this extension to fruition."

