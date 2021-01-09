New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mercedes Increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing For 2022

Mercedes-Benz Power Units have powered Williams Racing since the hybrid era began in 2014 and from 2022, and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team will also provide gearboxes and related hydraulic components to Williams.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Mercedes Increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing For 2022 expand View Photos
Tech News

Mercedes has expanded its technical collaboration with Williams Racing to include the supply of certain transferable components from 2022. Mercedes-Benz Power Units have powered Williams Racing since the hybrid era began in 2014 and from 2022, and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team will also provide gearboxes and related hydraulic components to Williams.

dk4q12bg

Williams will continue to design and manufacture other chassis parts internally. 

Historically, Williams has built its own gearboxes and hydraulics in-house, however, the increased partnership will enable Williams to implement a more efficient design and manufacturing process in-house in the long-term, allowing the team to focus its resources more effectively in other performance areas. Williams will continue to design and manufacture other chassis parts internally.

el63q17s

Mercedes-Benz Power Units have powered Williams Racing since the hybrid era began in 2014 and from 2022 

0 Comments

Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, said: "For Williams, it makes sense to acquire the integrated powertrain after running our power units since 2014 and for our team, it makes sense in terms of economies of scale to supply another team under the new rules. This is a project we have been discussing with Williams for some time and I am glad we have been able to bring this extension to fruition."

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mahindra Increases Prices Of Vehicles By 1.9 Per Cent
Mahindra Increases Prices Of Vehicles By 1.9 Per Cent
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
Mercedes Increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing For 2022
Mercedes Increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing For 2022
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero's Rodrigues Finishes At P8, Harith Noah Climbs Up To 27th In Stage 6
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero's Rodrigues Finishes At P8, Harith Noah Climbs Up To 27th In Stage 6
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
QJ Motor V-Twin Could Be Made-in-China Harley-Davidson
QJ Motor V-Twin Could Be Made-in-China Harley-Davidson
Aston Martin F1 Team Sheds Racing Point Pink After Partnering With Cognizant 
Aston Martin F1 Team Sheds Racing Point Pink After Partnering With Cognizant 
Apple's Self Driving Car Could Be Manufactured By Hyundai In 5 Years 
Apple's Self Driving Car Could Be Manufactured By Hyundai In 5 Years 
Audi India To Maintain Its Focus On Its Used Car Business In 2021
Audi India To Maintain Its Focus On Its Used Car Business In 2021
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Spotted On Test In Europe
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Spotted On Test In Europe
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time

New Car Models

MG Hector

SUV, 13.96 - 17.4 Kmpl
MG Hector
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Fortuner

SUV, 0 Kmpl
Toyota Fortuner
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 29.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 62,234 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A4

Sedan, 17.84 Kmpl
Audi A4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 42.34 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 87,891 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ford EcoSport

SUV, 14.7 - 21.7 Kmpl
Ford EcoSport
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,586 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,120 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,782 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities