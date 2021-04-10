carandbike logo
search

MG Cyberster Concept EV Revealed Ahead Of Shanghai Auto Show Debut

The Cyberster's intelligent all-electric architecture will enable an approximate EV range of 800km and deliver a 0-100km/h time of less than three seconds.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Cyberster is developed by the team at the MG Advanced Design Centre in London expand View Photos
The Cyberster is developed by the team at the MG Advanced Design Centre in London

MG has released the first official photographs of its Cyberster concept car, which will be making its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month. The Cyberster - developed by the team at the MG Advanced Design Centre in London - is a two-door, two-seater sports car recalling the brand's tradition, drawing a number of styling cues from the classic MGB Roadster while also ushering in new high-tech features, including an interactive gaming cockpit and 5G connectivity.

Also Read: MG Cyberster Concept First Images Out; To Debut At The Shanghai Auto Show

0jlutbg

The rear section of the MG Cyberster Concept EV gets Kammback styling with a flattened tail, with signature LED taillamps

The Cyberster's intelligent all-electric architecture will enable an approximate EV range of 800km (500 miles) and deliver a 0-100km/h time (0-62mph) of less than three seconds, while the body is designed to enhance aerodynamic performance, the classically shaped MG grille also serving as an air duct to ensure airflow over the car's chassis.

It features classic round MG headlights, coupled with a slim grille design, along with interactive 'Magic Eye' headlights that open when switched on. Other striking details of the MG Cyberster are the 'laser belt' LED strip down the side of the car and the outline of the door, which follows the direction of the LED strip.

Its powerful sports car profile has a distinct two-stage shoulder line, with a flattened 'kamm tail' rear, accentuated by unusual 'hacker blade' alloy wheels. The tail lamps are of LED construction and are integrated flat into the rear of the car, projecting a digital image that echoes MG's British heritage.

7nep5pbg

MG's 'Zero Gravity' seats have floating head restraints, while the door panels and red leather handles reflect the 'laser belt'

The "digital fibre" interior design theme adopts a driver-centric layout, with a separated cockpit for driver and passenger and a large-sized LED instrument cluster with a second central screen. The screen ahead of the driver presents all of the key vehicle information in a modern nut minimalist style, while the central display houses its more interactive features.

Also Read: MG Cyberster Electric Supercar Teased; Gets 800 Km Range And A Gaming Cockpit​

MG's 'Zero Gravity' seats have floating head restraints, while the door panels and red leather handles reflect the 'laser belt' that runs down the car's exterior.

0 Comments

Carl Gotham, Director of SAIC Design Advanced London, said, "The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG's future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our technology and advanced design."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on MG Cars

  • Hector Bootspace
    Hector Bootspace
  • Hector Door Handle Lock
    Hector Door Handle Lock
  • Hector Foglamp
    Hector Foglamp
  • Mg Hector Plus Alloy Rear View
    Mg Hector Plus Alloy Rear View
  • Mg Hector Plus Alloy Wheels
    Mg Hector Plus Alloy Wheels
  • Mg Hector Plus Front View
    Mg Hector Plus Front View
  • Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
    Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
  • Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
    Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
  • Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
    Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
  • Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
    Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
  • Mg Gloster Black
    Mg Gloster Black
  • Mg Gloster Front Look
    Mg Gloster Front Look
x
New Kia Sonet 7-Seater SUV Introduced In Indonesia
New Kia Sonet 7-Seater SUV Introduced In Indonesia
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Listed On India Website; Launch Soon
2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Listed On India Website; Launch Soon
Hyundai Alcazar: The First Encounter
Hyundai Alcazar: The First Encounter
Harley-Davidson 300 cc V-Twin Rumours
Harley-Davidson 300 cc V-Twin Rumours
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities