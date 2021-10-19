Planning To Buy The 2021 Kia Seltos? Here Are Pros And Cons
Recently, Kia India launched the updated 2021 Seltos, and if you are planning to buy one, here are few pros and cons you might want to look at.
Highlights
- The 2021 Kia Seltos is updated with 17 new features.
- It also gets the new brand logo.
- It range is also updated with new variants.
First launched in 2019, the Kia Seltos has become one of the most popular SUVs in India. It was the first product to be launched by the South Korean carmaker, and the SUV that made Kia a household name in India. It is currently one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the country, and in May alone, Kia India sold 4,277 units of the Seltos. Recently, Kia also launched the updated 2021 Seltos, and if you are planning to buy one, here are few pros and cons you might want to look at.
Also Read: Kia Seltos X-Line: All You Need To Know
Pros
- Revised Feature List: The updated 2021 Kia Seltos now features the company's new brand logo and comes equipped with about 17 new and revised features.
- Multiple Variants: The updated Kia Seltos comes in seven variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX(O) and GTX+ - including a new high-spec trim - 1.4T-GDI Petrol GTX (O). Based on engine and transmission choices the SUV is further divided into sixteen different iterations.
- Segment-First Features: Among several features, the Kia Seltos comes with a first-in-segment Smart Pure Air Purifier with 'Virus and Bacteria' protection, remote engine start even in manual transmission, wireless phone projection on the car's touchscreen, Over the Air (OTA) map updates, additional voice commands on UVO connected car system including sunroof open & close and driver window control.
- Multiple Engine Options: Under the hood, the 2021 Kia Seltos continues to come with three engine options - 1.5-litre Smartstream naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.4-litre T-GDI turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine.
- Automatic Option With Every Engine: Kia has also introduced iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) technology for the updated Seltos, which will be available with the 1.5-litre petrol HTK+ variant. Also, the SUV now gets paddle shifters for the automatic variants, which are available with the GTX+ 1.5D 6AT and 1.4T-GDI 7DCT trims. The diesel engine also comes with optional 6-speed AT gearbox.
Cons
- Long Waiting Period: According to our dealer sources, the Kia Seltos is under a waiting period of up to 6 months depending on the variant. The delay in delivery is primarily attributed to the semiconductor issue.
- Doesn't Get Panoramic Sunroof: Indian customers are obsessed with big sunroof and rivals in the segment like the Hyundai Creta and MG Astor among others get panoramic sunroof. The Kia Seltos even in the top-end trim comes with a single pane sunroof.
- No AWD System: The Kia Seltos is offered as front wheel drive car as standard. The all-wheel drive (AWD) system isn't offered even as optional on the new Kia Seltos, not even on the X-Line trim.
