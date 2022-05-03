Porsche India Registers 22 Per Cent Growth In Q1 2022

  • Home
Porsche India sold a total of 188 units in this period, led by the Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Macan, as well as the recently launched Porsche Taycan electric sports car.
03-May-22 01:40 PM IST
On the back of 2021's successful performance that saw the organisation recording its best sales performance since 2014, Porsche India furthered the positive momentum, resulting in a 22 per cent increase in new car deliveries in the first quarter of 2022. Porsche India sold a total of 188 units in this period, led by the Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Macan, as well as the recently launched Porsche Taycan electric sports car. Additionally, to expand its reach in the country, Porsche India opened new Porsche facilities in Bengaluru and Chennai, increasing the brand's presence to eight sales locations across the country.

The Porsche Macan range was recently updated in India.

Also Read: Porsche India Commences Deliveries Of The Taycan Electric

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India said, “The momentum from 2021's solid results, with a 62 per cent increase over the previous year, was transferred into the first quarter with an excellent overall result that we are all proud of. First and foremost, it reflects the outstanding work being done by our business partners whom I would like to thank for their support and dedication.”

Porsche's electric Taycan is also offered in India. 

Also Read: Porsche Invests $75 Million In Synthetic Fuels, Plans To Use In Future Motorsport Projects

Going forward, Porsche India will expand its product offering in the country with new models such as the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, slated for a debut in the coming months. Moreover, the organization is also working on plans to offer several driving experiences for Porsche customers and enthusiasts in the coming months, besides other activations to connect with the community of like-minded sports car drivers.

