Renault-Nissan Alliance Chennai Plant Produces 3.5 Million Powertrains In 12 Years

The Renault-Nissan India Alliance Plant (RNAIPL) in Chennai, India, has achieved a new milestone with the rollout of the 3.5 millionth powertrain unit from the facility. The Renault-Nissan facility has been catering not just to the domestic demand but exporting a significant number of volumes overseas. The automaker began engine production at the Chennai plant in 2010 and the facility has produced 2.3 million engines and 1.2 million gearboxes. The company revealed that the 3.5 millionth engine to rollout was the HRA0 turbo that powers the Nissan Magnite.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Chennai builds six engine variants and four gearbox options

Speaking about the landmark achievement, Sinan Ozkok, President - Nissan's India operations, said, "At Nissan, we have spent 89 years building cars that reflect the qualities of stability and powerfulness that the brand is built on. The successful production of 3.5 million powertrain units at RNAIPL is a testament to our Chennai workforce and superior Japanese engineering and technology for high build quality and durability with class-leading premium-ness."

Speaking on the occasion, Biju Balendran, Managing Director, RNAIPL, commented, "The production of 3.5 million engines and gearboxes represents a tremendous achievement for the powertrain team. We at RNAIPL have always valued innovation and research, and this milestone could not have been achieved without the strong leadership and commitment of our team at RNAIPL. We sincerely thank all our employees for their commitment and dedication."

The HRAO Turbo engine borrows “mirror bore cylinder coating” technology from the Nissan GT-R, which reduces resistance inside the engine

Renault-Nissan further announced that the automaker was the first in the Indian automotive sector to locally build one lakh engines in just 14 months. The plant produced one million engines in just six years, while the rest 2.5 million powertrains were built in the next six years. At present, the Renault-Nissan Alliance produces six engine variants and four gearbox options at the facility.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance plant builds a number of models including the Nissan Magnite, Kicks, Datson GO, GO+ and redi-GO, as well as the Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber and more. Nissan India exports the Magnite to 15 countries worldwide including South Africa, Nepal, Indonesia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Brunei, Kenya, Seychelles, Uganda, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi.