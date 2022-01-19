  • Home
Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG Variants Explained

The Tata Tiago CNG comes in four variants - XE, XM, XT and XZ+, and the Tigor CNG is offered in only two variants - XZ and XZ+. Here's a brief overview of what these variants have to offer.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
19-Jan-22 05:12 PM IST
Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG Variants Explained banner
Highlights
  • Tata Tiago iCNG gets 4 variants, while Tigor iCNG comes in 2 variants
  • Prices of the Tiago iCNG start from Rs. 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Both the CNG variants are powered by 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

Tata Motors has launched the CNG variants of the Tiago hatchback and Tigor subcompact sedan in India. The homegrown automaker offered the CNG-powered Tiago comes in four variants, whereas the Tigor CNG is available in only two variants. Prices for the Tiago iCNG begin from 6.10 lakh, going up to Rs. 7.64 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The Tata Tigor iCNG is priced in between Rs. 7.70 lakh and Rs. 8.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the CNG variants are based on the standard petrol model. Here's a brief overview of what these variants have to offer.

Also Read: Tata Tiago And Tigor CNG Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 6.10 Lakh

fbapr1e

The Tata Tiago iCNG is offered in four variants - XE, XM, XT and XZ+

Tata Tiago iCNG XE

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Corner Stability Control

Body colour bumper

Black & Grey Interiors

Manual AC

14-inch hub caps

Digital instrument cluster

Rear parcel shelf

Rear parking sensors

Puncture repair kit

Adjustable front headrest

Tata Tiago iCNG XM

All four power windows

Music system by Harman

Bluetooth connectivity

Front 2-speakers

Rear parking sensors with display

Manual central locking

Day-Night IRVM

Tata Tiago iCNG XT

Steering mounted controls

14-inch full wheel covers

Front & Rear speakers

Central Locking with Flip Key

Body colour door handles

Piano Black ORVM

LED turn indicator ORVM

Electrically adjustable ORVM

Cooled glovebox

Tata Tiago iCNG XZ+

Projector headlamps

Signature LED DRLs

Premium Black and Beige interiors

7-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman

8-speaker surround sound system

Apple Carplay & Android Auto connectivity

Fully automatic temperature control

Rear parking camera

Autofold ORVM

Height adjustable driver seat

14-inch Hyperstyle wheels

Front fog lamps

Rear defogger

Rear wiper with wash

Dual-tone roof option

cplrib3g

The Tata Tigor iCNG is offered in two variants - XZ and XZ+

The CNG-powered Tata Tigor, on the other hand, comes in two variants - XZ and XZ+. Here is a list of key features you get with each variant.

Tata Tigor iCNG XZ

Push-button start/stop

Autofold ORVM

Infotainment system by Harman

6-speaker surround system

Steering mounted controls

Rear armrest with cupholders

Central locking with Flipkey

Manual AC

Black and Grey interiors

14-inch full wheel cover

All four power windows

Front fog lamps

Body colour door handles

Piano Black ORVM

LED turn indicator on ORVM

Day-Night IRVM

Cooled Glove Box

Tata Tigor iCNG XZ+

Rain sensing wipers

Automatic headlamps

Premium Black and Beige interiors

Dual-tone roof option

Projector headlamps

Signature LED DRLs

7-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman

8-speaker surround sound system

Apple Carplay & Android Auto Connectivity

Fully automatic temperature control

Rear parking camera

Autofold ORVM

Height adjustable driver seat

14-inch Hyperstyle wheels

Front fog lamps

Rear defogger

Rear wiper with wash

Shark fin antenna

