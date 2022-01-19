Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG Variants Explained
- Tata Tiago iCNG gets 4 variants, while Tigor iCNG comes in 2 variants
- Prices of the Tiago iCNG start from Rs. 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Both the CNG variants are powered by 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine
Tata Motors has launched the CNG variants of the Tiago hatchback and Tigor subcompact sedan in India. The homegrown automaker offered the CNG-powered Tiago comes in four variants, whereas the Tigor CNG is available in only two variants. Prices for the Tiago iCNG begin from 6.10 lakh, going up to Rs. 7.64 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The Tata Tigor iCNG is priced in between Rs. 7.70 lakh and Rs. 8.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the CNG variants are based on the standard petrol model. Here's a brief overview of what these variants have to offer.
Tata Tiago iCNG XE
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Corner Stability Control
Body colour bumper
Black & Grey Interiors
Manual AC
14-inch hub caps
Digital instrument cluster
Rear parcel shelf
Rear parking sensors
Puncture repair kit
Adjustable front headrest
Tata Tiago iCNG XM
All four power windows
Music system by Harman
Bluetooth connectivity
Front 2-speakers
Rear parking sensors with display
Manual central locking
Day-Night IRVM
Tata Tiago iCNG XT
Steering mounted controls
14-inch full wheel covers
Front & Rear speakers
Central Locking with Flip Key
Body colour door handles
Piano Black ORVM
LED turn indicator ORVM
Electrically adjustable ORVM
Cooled glovebox
Tata Tiago iCNG XZ+
Projector headlamps
Signature LED DRLs
Premium Black and Beige interiors
7-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman
8-speaker surround sound system
Apple Carplay & Android Auto connectivity
Fully automatic temperature control
Rear parking camera
Autofold ORVM
Height adjustable driver seat
14-inch Hyperstyle wheels
Front fog lamps
Rear defogger
Rear wiper with wash
Dual-tone roof option
The CNG-powered Tata Tigor, on the other hand, comes in two variants - XZ and XZ+. Here is a list of key features you get with each variant.
Tata Tigor iCNG XZ
Push-button start/stop
Autofold ORVM
Infotainment system by Harman
6-speaker surround system
Steering mounted controls
Rear armrest with cupholders
Central locking with Flipkey
Manual AC
Black and Grey interiors
14-inch full wheel cover
All four power windows
Front fog lamps
Body colour door handles
Piano Black ORVM
LED turn indicator on ORVM
Day-Night IRVM
Cooled Glove Box
Tata Tigor iCNG XZ+
Rain sensing wipers
Automatic headlamps
Premium Black and Beige interiors
Dual-tone roof option
Projector headlamps
Signature LED DRLs
7-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman
8-speaker surround sound system
Apple Carplay & Android Auto Connectivity
Fully automatic temperature control
Rear parking camera
Autofold ORVM
Height adjustable driver seat
14-inch Hyperstyle wheels
Front fog lamps
Rear defogger
Rear wiper with wash
Shark fin antenna
