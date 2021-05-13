carandbike logo
search

TVS Extends Employee Benefits In Face Of COVID-19 Second Wave

In case of an unforeseen eventuality, TVS will step in to ensure that the bereaved family is provided compensation as ex-gratia to the legal heir of the deceased employee.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
TVS Motor Company announces COVID-19 relief measures for employees expand View Photos
TVS Motor Company announces COVID-19 relief measures for employees

Highlights

  • In case of death of an employee, TVS will provide compensation
  • The compensation will be up to three times the employee's annual salary
  • Extension of medical benefits to family, educational assistance to kids

TVS Motor Company has rolled out several benefits for its employees in the face of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that is gripping India. Of the many challenges that employees may face, one is the sheer financial impact of medical expenses from possible hospitalisation. According to a statement from the company, in the event of a need for an employee to avail hospitalisation arising out of COVID-19, the company will cover the entire expenses. These employee-centric measures are in addition to the support TVS has announced to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: TVS Pledges Rs 40 Crore To Support Fight Against COVID-19 Second Wave

l2vmp0fc

TVS Motor Company is India's second largest exporter of motorcycles

For employees, in case of an unfortunate eventuality, the company will step in to ensure that the bereaved family is provided with a complete support system to help them cope with the loss and grief. As an immediate relief on the monetary front, the company will provide compensation as ex-gratia to the legal heir of the deceased employee. This compensation will be commensurate with the numbers of years of service and will be up to three times the gross annual salary.

Also Read: TVS To Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccination To Employees

The ex-gratia is in addition to the standard TVS Motor Company Family Welfare Fund and other statuary benefits applicable to deceased employees and their families. Additionally, the medical insurance benefits will be extended to the bereaved family for the next three years. To ensure stable future for the children and to ease the burden on the dependent family, the company will provide educational assistance for up to two children till they finish under-graduation.

Also Read: TVS Motor Q4 Net Profit Up Three Times At ₹ 289 Crore

0 Comments

TVS Motor Company has already vaccinated all employees above 45 years with an aim and focus on achieving immunity for the workforce. In the second phase of vaccination, the company is ramping up its effort to extend the free vaccination drive to all employees above 18 years.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on TVS Bikes

  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160abs With Rlp Control
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
  • Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
    Tvs Apache Rtr V160 Aggressive Tank Cowl
  • Front View
    Front View
  • Front Look
    Front Look
  • Side Look View
    Side Look View
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Abs
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Aerodynamics
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
    Tvs Apache Rtr 160 Digital Display
  • 360 01
    360 01
  • 360 02
    360 02
  • 360 03
    360 03
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dig Console
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Dual Tone Seat
  • Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
    Tvs Star City Plus Bs Vi Etfi Technology
  • Alloy
    Alloy
  • Front
    Front
  • Tank
    Tank
  • Tvs Sport Headlamp
    Tvs Sport Headlamp
  • Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
    Tvs Sport Stylish Day Time Running Light
  • Tvs Sport Tail Light
    Tvs Sport Tail Light
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Tyre
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Crash Guard
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
    Tvs Apache Rtr 180 Abs
  • Blue 01
    Blue 01
  • Tvs Victor Mix Front
    Tvs Victor Mix Front
  • Tvs Victor Mix
    Tvs Victor Mix
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Engine Cowl200
    Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Engine Cowl200
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aggressive Tank Cowl
    Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aggressive Tank Cowl
  • Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
    Tvs Apache Rtr 200 Aerodynamic Claw Mirrors
x
2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 19.99 Lakh
2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 19.99 Lakh
Skoda Kushaq Launch Likely In June; Deliveries To Begin From July
Skoda Kushaq Launch Likely In June; Deliveries To Begin From July
Mohan Kumar, Head Of Michelin India Passes Away
Mohan Kumar, Head Of Michelin India Passes Away
Jeep Takes Mahindra To Court In Australia Over The New Thar
Jeep Takes Mahindra To Court In Australia Over The New Thar
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities