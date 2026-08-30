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Yamaha YZF R2 vs KTM RC 200 vs Hero Karizma XMR: Specifications Compared

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
1 min read
Aug 30, 2026, 10:32 AM
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Yamaha YZF R2 vs KTM RC 200 vs Hero Karizma XMR: Specifications Compared
Key Highlights
  • Yamaha YZF R2 brings a host of technology and features
  • Hero Karizma XMR is the most affordable of the three
  • KTM RC 200 has the largest fuel tank in the segment

The Rs 2.50 lakh price bracket in India is well suited to the entry-level supersport motorcycle segment. At this price point, buyers can choose from motorcycles such as the Yamaha R15 V4, KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR. However, with the entry of the Yamaha YZF R2, the segment has become more competitive.

The R2 sits above the R15 V4 in Yamaha’s lineup and appears to be the most feature-rich motorcycle in this comparison, while also being the most expensive. Let’s dive into the comparison to see where the Yamaha R2 stands against its rivals and, more importantly, whether it can achieve the popularity that the R15 V4 has enjoyed.

Variant and Pricing

ModelVariantPricing (Rs)
Yamaha YZF R2

R2
R2 Quick Shifter

R2 M

₹2,30,500

₹2,39,500

₹2,53,000

KTM RC 200RC 200₹2,30,000
Hero Karizma XMRXMR Top
XMR Combat Edition

₹1,84,000

₹1,86,000

When we look at the pricing, the Yamaha R2 M is the most expensive option at Rs 2.53 lakh. Meanwhile, the KTM RC 200 and Yamaha R2 are priced almost identically, with a difference of just Rs 500. The Hero Karizma XMR is the most affordable option in this comparison.

Furthermore, if pricing is your primary concern, the KTM RC 200 could be a wiser choice. Overall, however, the Hero Karizma XMR has a clear pricing advantage.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2: Everything You Need to Know

Performance

ModelYamaha YZF R2KTM RC 200Hero Karizma XMR
Engine TypeLiquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valveLiquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valveLiquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve
Displacement (cc)204199.5210
No. of Cylinders111
Max Power (BHP)26.1 BHP @ 10,000 rpm24.6 BHP @ 10,000 rpm25.2 BHP @ 9,250 rpm
Max Torque (Nm)19.1 Nm @ 8,000 rpm19.2 Nm @ 8,000 rpm20.4 Nm @ 7,250 rpm
Gearbox6-speed, wet, assist & slipper clutch with bi-directional quickshifter6-speed, wet multi-plate6-speed, wet, assist & slipper clutch
BrakesF: 282mm disc
R: 220mm disc		F: 320mm disc
R: 230mm disc		F: 300mm disc
R: 230mm disc
SuspensionFront: 37mm USD forks
Rear: 7-step preload adjustable		Front: WP Apex 43mm USD fork
Rear: 10-step adjustable		Front: 37mm USD fork
Rear: 6-step preload adjustable
Weight149kg160kg163.5kg

In terms of performance, the R2 takes the crown as it is the lightest motorcycle in the segment and comes equipped with performance-oriented features such as a bi-directional quickshifter with an assist and slipper clutch. Moreover, it is the most powerful motorcycle here, producing 26.1 BHP.

Yamaha YZF R2 KTM RC 200 Hero Karizma XMR 2

Even though the Karizma XMR produces 20.4 Nm of peak torque, the R2’s lower kerb weight gives it a significant weight advantage.

On the features front, the Yamaha R2 gets a host of features like a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation and compatibility with Yamaha’s official Y-Connect app.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2: In Pictures

The R2 also gets three riding modes that alter the throttle response and traction control: Street, Sport and Rain. Street mode offers a balanced throttle response, while Sport mode, as the name suggests, provides a sharper throttle response. Rain mode offers the smoothest throttle response and limits power delivery to help prevent wheelspin.

Dimensions

ModelYamaha YZF R2KTM RC 200Hero Karizma XMR
Wheelbase1,340 mm1,341 mm1,351 mm
Seat Height810 mm835 mm810 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm156 mm160 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity12 litres13.7 litres11 litres

The dimensions show that the Hero Karizma XMR has the longest wheelbase, which should help provide better stability at higher speeds. Meanwhile, the KTM RC 200 has the tallest seat height in the segment, standing at 835 mm.

Yamaha YZF R2 KTM RC 200 Hero Karizma XMR 3

The Yamaha R2 has an aggressive riding position, while its 810 mm seat height and 170 mm ground clearance give it a sporty stance. The KTM RC 200 has the largest fuel tank in this comparison, with a capacity of 13.7 litres.

The Yamaha R2 tops out at Rs 2.53 lakh for the R2 M version, but Yamaha offers premium materials, a strong list of features and performance-oriented equipment.

With its combination of performance, lightweight construction, technology and features, the Yamaha R2 makes a strong case for itself in this segment.

# Yamaha Motor Company# Yamaha R2# Hero XMR 210# Hero Motorcorp# KTM RC 200# KTM Bikes# Bikes# Cover Story

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