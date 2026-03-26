2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 To Launch Tomorrow

Royal Enfield has teased the updated Guerrilla 450 ahead of its launch tomorrow, March 27, 2026. This will be the first significant update for the roadster since its launch in 2024. The teaser, shared on the brand’s social media platforms, reveals limited details but shows the familiar off-centre circular TFT display along with bar-end mirrors, the latter of which are likely to be offered as optional accessories.

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The teaser caption, “If you’ve got the GRRR, you’ve got the grip,” suggests that one of the updates could be a revised tyre setup. The current block-pattern tyres could be swapped with a better set, aimed at improving grip and overall ride quality. Another area that could see attention is the rear suspension. The existing model has been known to have a relatively firm setup, and Royal Enfield could look to address this.

On the visual front, the updated Guerrilla 450 is expected to get new colour options and refreshed graphics. While not confirmed, Royal Enfield could also use this update to expand the feature list. Rider aids such as traction control and a quickshifter could possibly be a part of the 2026 update for the Roadster.

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Mechanically, the motorcycle is expected to remain unchanged. It will continue to be powered by the 452 cc, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine producing 40 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Once launched, the updated Guerrilla 450 is likely to command a slight premium over the current model, which is priced between Rs 2.56 lakh and Rs 2.72 lakh (ex-showroom).