EICMA 2021: Kinetic Green, Tonino Lamborghini Unveil Made-In-India Electric Golf Carts

Kinetic Green, the electric vehicle arm of the Pune-based Kinetic Group, has announced unveiling a new range of electric golf carts at the ongoing EICMA 2021, in a joint venture with Italy's Tonino Lamborghini S.p.A. The new electric golf carts have been manufactured in India and will be sold under the historic Italian automotive brand ISO. The ISO Divo Golf Carts will be available in two versions, Strada and Golf. The vehicles have been designed in Italy, and they will see a market launch in early 2022.

Commenting on the launch of the new electric golf carts, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green said, "We are excited to have the opportunity to present Indian-manufactured Electric vehicles on a global stage. The joint venture represents a confluence of two rich automotive legacies from the house of Lamborghini and Kinetic, with diverse, complementary skills that stretch beyond geographical frontiers to create a new force in the world of electric vehicles. This is a testament to the Indian manufacturing sector's prowess, and its potential to lead the electric vehicle revolution on a global platform."

The historic ISO brand is being re-introduced in Italy by entrepreneur Ferruccio Lamborghini, a third-generation member of the popular Lamborghini family. A range of Iso scooters will also be showcased at EICMA, conceptualized by Ferruccio and developed in partnership with Giken Mobility of Singapore. Talking about the collaboration Ferruccio Lamborghini said, "This project perfectly combines my desire and intention to build something new out of the history of a great Italian company with my experience and background in motors. I have been looking for strong partners, leaders in their industry, with whom to achieve the highest standards in quality, performance, and design."

Under the joint venture company, Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini will develop a series of smart carts, ranging from 2-seater to 8-seater options, for several applications

The new ISO Divo golf carts will be powered by lithium-ion batteries and support fast charging. In terms of features, the carts come with hydraulic brakes on all 4 wheels, independent suspension for added comfort. The company further states that the Strada series will also be presented as a "street legal" golf cart, meeting the stringent DOT approval standards in the USA. This will allow the company to tap into the opportunity in North America, where many states now allow DOT approved golf carts or buggies as 'neighbourhood vehicles" which can move on the neighbourhood streets at speeds up to 40 kmph.

Under the joint venture company, Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini will develop a series of smart carts, ranging from 2-seater to 8-seater options, for several applications like - golf, tourism, hospitality, and personal use under the Iso brand. Another ultra-premium range of golf carts under the Tonino Lamborghini brand will also be presented by the Joint Venture, during 2022.