Hero Mavrick 440 India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 22, 2024
- The Hero Mavrick will be powered by the same 440 cc motor as the Harley X440
- The Mavrick 440 will be get muscular styling with a tech-friendly console
- Hero also plans to bring a host of new offerings at Hero World 2024
Hero MotoCorp is all set to host Hero World 2024 tomorrow, January 23, 2024. The event will see the two-wheeler giant announce its future products and plans, notably introducing its new flagship offering, the Hero Mavrick 440. The manufacturer has been teasing the offering for several days now and the new motorcycle promises to be a roadster based on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X440 introduced last year. The X440 was the first model to be built on the platform co-developed by Hero and Harley.
Also Read: New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut
The teaser images have revealed quite a few details about the Mavrick 440. This includes the muscular lines on the roadster with a bulbous fuel tank, a round headlamp with twin LED DRLs, a stubby tail section and a scooped-out single-piece seat. The digital instrument console gets an LCD unit and is likely to come with Bluetooth connectivity and a host of connected features.
Power on the Hero Mavrick will come from the 440 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the Harley X440. The motor produces 27 bhp and 38 Nm, and we can expect the motor to be retuned to serve purpose on the Mavrick. It will come paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The model will also come with diamond-cut alloy wheels to come with the premium finish in check.
The teasers also hinted at the Hero Mavrick carrying telescopic front forks in place of the X440's USD units, which is likely a decision to save costs. However, we'll know more about it at the launch event tomorrow. Other features include disc brakes at either end, dual-channel ABS and more. Expect a deep rumble from the exhaust, which remains a highlight in the teasers.
Prices for the Hero Mavrick 440 is likely to be around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the motorcycle to arrive in more variants for a more competitive asking price and the Mavrick is expected to help the brand take a swing in the modern-classic segment taking on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 350, Honda CB350, Benelli Imperiale and Harley X440.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick Digital Instrument Cluster Previewed In Latest Teaser
Apart from the Mavrick, Hero MotoCorp is also expected to preview the Xtreme 125R, Xoom 125R, Xoom 160, and a host of other offerings that will hit the market later in the year. We also expect to hear updates on Hero's existing range of two-wheelers at the event.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hero Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
4 hours ago
The Curvv EV is slated to launch later this year with the ICE powered version to follow thereafter
5 hours ago
The Bayon gets a refreshed exterior design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.
8 hours ago
Enthusiasts await the January 31 launch to witness the refreshed GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe, promising a blend of style, tech upgrades, and top-notch performance
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now more expensive by up to Rs 50,000, while the X1 is about Rs 90,000 dearer on the top trims.
Sporty commuter bike is expected to make its debut in the coming days at the Hero World 2024.
11 hours ago
High-riding sedan set to be the brand’s fourth model developed for the Indian market following the C3 hatchback, e-C3 EV and C3 Aircross SUV.
12 hours ago
Bentley saw sales decline in its largest markets of America and China though sales in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Africa and India saw positive growth.
14 hours ago
The initial deployment of the STLA Large platform will focus on full-size vehicles in the North American market, starting with Dodge and Jeep.
1 day ago
Tata Motors will hike the price of its passenger vehicles including electric vehicles by 0.7 per cent.
1 day ago
The Crossrad series is priced at Rs 4,300 while the Sportrad series comes with a price tag of Rs 12,500
Sporty commuter bike is expected to make its debut in the coming days at the Hero World 2024.
1 day ago
Two-wheeler brand Zontes has announced attractive new pricing for its range of 350cc bikes in India and comes as part of the brand's aggressive 2024 strategy
4 days ago
The Mavrick will be built on the same platform as the Harley Davidson X440
5 days ago
New Hero motorcycle is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and is the second model to be developed under the partnership between the two brands.
10 days ago
The first model to enter UK will be the Hero Vida V1 Pro electric scooter, and MotoGB, Hero’s distribution partner will select at least 50 dealers for Hero MotoCorp.