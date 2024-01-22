Login

Hero Mavrick 440 India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Hero MotoCorp is all set to bring he Mavrick 440 as its new flagship but the brand will also preview a host of new offerings at Hero World 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The Hero Mavrick will be powered by the same 440 cc motor as the Harley X440
  • The Mavrick 440 will be get muscular styling with a tech-friendly console
  • Hero also plans to bring a host of new offerings at Hero World 2024

Hero MotoCorp is all set to host Hero World 2024 tomorrow, January 23, 2024. The event will see the two-wheeler giant announce its future products and plans, notably introducing its new flagship offering, the Hero Mavrick 440. The manufacturer has been teasing the offering for several days now and the new motorcycle promises to be a roadster based on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X440 introduced last year. The X440 was the first model to be built on the platform co-developed by Hero and Harley. 

 

Also Read: New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut

The teaser images have revealed quite a few details about the Mavrick 440. This includes the muscular lines on the roadster with a bulbous fuel tank, a round headlamp with twin LED DRLs, a stubby tail section and a scooped-out single-piece seat. The digital instrument console gets an LCD unit and is likely to come with Bluetooth connectivity and a host of connected features. 

 

Power on the Hero Mavrick will come from the 440 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the Harley X440. The motor produces 27 bhp and 38 Nm, and we can expect the motor to be retuned to serve purpose on the Mavrick. It will come paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The model will also come with diamond-cut alloy wheels to come with the premium finish in check.

The teasers also hinted at the Hero Mavrick carrying telescopic front forks in place of the X440's USD units, which is likely a decision to save costs. However, we'll know more about it at the launch event tomorrow. Other features include disc brakes at either end, dual-channel ABS and more. Expect a deep rumble from the exhaust, which remains a highlight in the teasers. 
 

Prices for the Hero Mavrick 440 is likely to be around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the motorcycle to arrive in more variants for a more competitive asking price and the Mavrick is expected to help the brand take a swing in the modern-classic segment taking on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 350, Honda CB350, Benelli Imperiale and Harley X440. 

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick Digital Instrument Cluster Previewed In Latest Teaser
 

Apart from the Mavrick, Hero MotoCorp is also expected to preview the Xtreme 125R, Xoom 125R, Xoom 160, and a host of other offerings that will hit the market later in the year. We also expect to hear updates on Hero's existing range of two-wheelers at the event. 

# Hero Mavrick 440# Hero Maverick 440# Hero Mavrick# Mavrick 440# Hero Motocorp# Bikes in India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Hero Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Curvv Test Mule Spotted
Tata Curvv Test Mule Spotted
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Curvv EV is slated to launch later this year with the ICE powered version to follow thereafter

Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
Hyundai Bayon Facelift Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The Bayon gets a refreshed exterior design and packs in more tech inside the cabin.

Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelifts To Launch On January 31
Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelifts To Launch On January 31
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

Enthusiasts await the January 31 launch to witness the refreshed GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe, promising a blend of style, tech upgrades, and top-notch performance

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe & X1 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 90,000 For 2024
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe & X1 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 90,000 For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now more expensive by up to Rs 50,000, while the X1 is about Rs 90,000 dearer on the top trims.

New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut
New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

Sporty commuter bike is expected to make its debut in the coming days at the Hero World 2024.

Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut
Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

High-riding sedan set to be the brand’s fourth model developed for the Indian market following the C3 hatchback, e-C3 EV and C3 Aircross SUV.

Bentley Motors Reports Sales Dip Of 11 Per Cent In 2023
Bentley Motors Reports Sales Dip Of 11 Per Cent In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

Bentley saw sales decline in its largest markets of America and China though sales in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Africa and India saw positive growth.

Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The initial deployment of the STLA Large platform will focus on full-size vehicles in the North American market, starting with Dodge and Jeep.

Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Tata Motors will hike the price of its passenger vehicles including electric vehicles by 0.7 per cent.

CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market
CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Crossrad series is priced at Rs 4,300 while the Sportrad series comes with a price tag of Rs 12,500

New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut
New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

Sporty commuter bike is expected to make its debut in the coming days at the Hero World 2024.

Zontes Offering Lucrative Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000 Across Its Product Line Up
Zontes Offering Lucrative Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000 Across Its Product Line Up
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Two-wheeler brand Zontes has announced attractive new pricing for its range of 350cc bikes in India and comes as part of the brand's aggressive 2024 strategy

Hero Mavrick Digital Instrument Cluster Previewed In Latest Teaser
Hero Mavrick Digital Instrument Cluster Previewed In Latest Teaser
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Mavrick will be built on the same platform as the Harley Davidson X440

Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch
Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

New Hero motorcycle is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and is the second model to be developed under the partnership between the two brands.

Hero MotoCorp Signs On Distribution Partner For UK Expansion
Hero MotoCorp Signs On Distribution Partner For UK Expansion
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The first model to enter UK will be the Hero Vida V1 Pro electric scooter, and MotoGB, Hero’s distribution partner will select at least 50 dealers for Hero MotoCorp.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Mavrick 440 India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved