  • Home
  • News
  • Honda India Foundation Organises Vaccination Drive And Health Check-Up Camp In Gurugram, Haryana

Honda India Foundation Organises Vaccination Drive And Health Check-Up Camp In Gurugram, Haryana

Honda India Foundation, the CSR wing of Honda Group Companies in India, has organised a two-day health check-up camp and a community vaccination drive at COVID isolation centre in Naurangpur, Gurugram.
authorBy car&bike Team
21-Sep-21 03:33 PM IST
Honda India Foundation Organises Vaccination Drive And Health Check-Up Camp In Gurugram, Haryana banner
Highlights
  • The health-checkup camp saw over 900 walk-ins
  • Over 450 people were vaccinated during the camp
  • The personnel managing the camp were from 'Doctors For You' NGO

Continuing with its CSR activities, the Honda India Foundation, the CSR wing of Honda Group Companies in India, has organised a two-day health check-up camp and a community vaccination drive at a COVID isolation centre in Naurangpur, Gurugram. Earlier during the second wave of Covid-19, Honda India Foundation had set up, temporary COVID Care centres in Haryana and Rajasthan. The health check-up camp and the vaccination drive was managed under the expert supervision of trained doctors and medical staff from 'Doctors For You', a pan-India humanitarian organisation.

Also Read: Honda CB200X: Top 5 Highlights

qcfhfpuo

(The health camp and vaccination drive saw over 900 walk-ins)

The camp was successfully executed as per health guidelines from district administration and Haryana government in the presence of Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Primary Health Services, Kasan, Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana). The two-day health check-up and vaccination camp witnessed more than 900 individual walk-ins. While the health check-up facility was availed by more than 500 citizens living in the nearby localities, the vaccination drive covered close to 450 people during the programme. As part of its ongoing efforts to facilitate healthcare and contribute towards nation's fight against COVID-19, these centers have provided primary health services, free OPD consultation and medicines to over 1,200 residents of Naurangpur (Haryana) & Tapukara (Rajasthan).

Also Read: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches Virtual Showroom For Its BigWing Models

gdd429c4

(Over 450 people were vaccinated during the vaccination drive)

Ensuring health & safety of citizens, COVID care centres, community vaccination drive & health check-up camps by Honda India Foundation have extended healthcare & support to more than 2,100 patients till date.

Related Articles
Honda CB300F Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.26 Lakh
Honda CB300F Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.26 Lakh
2 months ago
YS Guleria Resigns From Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India
YS Guleria Resigns From Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India
4 months ago
Honda 2Wheelers India Exports Cross 30 Lakh Mark, Honda Dio Most Exported Two-Wheeler
Honda 2Wheelers India Exports Cross 30 Lakh Mark, Honda Dio Most Exported Two-Wheeler
6 months ago
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2022: Honda 2Wheelers Sales Decline By 20 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2022: Honda 2Wheelers Sales Decline By 20 Per Cent
8 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Honda Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?