Honda India Foundation Organises Vaccination Drive And Health Check-Up Camp In Gurugram, Haryana

Continuing with its CSR activities, the Honda India Foundation, the CSR wing of Honda Group Companies in India, has organised a two-day health check-up camp and a community vaccination drive at a COVID isolation centre in Naurangpur, Gurugram. Earlier during the second wave of Covid-19, Honda India Foundation had set up, temporary COVID Care centres in Haryana and Rajasthan. The health check-up camp and the vaccination drive was managed under the expert supervision of trained doctors and medical staff from 'Doctors For You', a pan-India humanitarian organisation.

(The health camp and vaccination drive saw over 900 walk-ins)

The camp was successfully executed as per health guidelines from district administration and Haryana government in the presence of Dr. Sandeep Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Primary Health Services, Kasan, Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana). The two-day health check-up and vaccination camp witnessed more than 900 individual walk-ins. While the health check-up facility was availed by more than 500 citizens living in the nearby localities, the vaccination drive covered close to 450 people during the programme. As part of its ongoing efforts to facilitate healthcare and contribute towards nation's fight against COVID-19, these centers have provided primary health services, free OPD consultation and medicines to over 1,200 residents of Naurangpur (Haryana) & Tapukara (Rajasthan).

(Over 450 people were vaccinated during the vaccination drive)

Ensuring health & safety of citizens, COVID care centres, community vaccination drive & health check-up camps by Honda India Foundation have extended healthcare & support to more than 2,100 patients till date.