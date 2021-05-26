India's Royal Enfield To Shut Manufacturing Plants For Three Days: Report

  • Home
Eicher Motors Ltd-owned Royal Enfield will shut its three south Indian manufacturing plants for three days to ensure safety amid rising COVID-19 cases, according to an internal note seen by Reuters and two sources.
26-May-21
Eicher Motors Ltd-owned Royal Enfield will shut its three south Indian manufacturing plants for three days to ensure safety amid rising COVID-19 cases, according to an internal note seen by Reuters and two sources. Royal Enfield - an famous brand in India, the world's biggest motorbike market, will shut its three manufacturing plants from May 27 to May 29, the internal note to workers said. "We will resume operation from Monday, 31st May," the internal note to workers signed by Royal Enfield Chief Operating Officer B Govindarajan said.

"The above days shall be compensated later as per market needs," Govindarajan said in the note.

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Temporarily Halt Manufacturing At Its Chennai Plants

Royal Enfield's all three plants, which are located in and around Chennai, will be shut for 3 days

Royal Enfield did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

All the three plants are located in and around Chennai in southern Tamil Nadu state, often dubbed India's Detroit. The automaker had also shut its plants for three days earlier this month from May 13 to May 15.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries

Tamil Nadu is one of the worst hit states with more than 30,000 cases a day last week. The state, an auto hub known as India's Detroit, has imposed a lockdown but has allowed some factories, including auto plants, to continue operating.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

