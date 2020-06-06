New Cars and Bikes in India

Jaguar Land Rover Raises $705 Million Loan From Chinese Banks

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has entered into agreements with lenders in China for a secured term loan facility of 5 billion yuan ($704.50 million), marking its first debt financing in China.

Loan facility will help JLR China to manage better cash flow amid the coronavirus epidemic

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by India's Tata Motors, has entered into agreements with lenders in China for a secured term loan facility of 5 billion yuan ($704.50 million), marking its first debt financing in China, it said. Arthur Yu, JLR's vice president and China chief financial officer, said the Chinese banks that would provide it with the three-year revolving loan include Bank of China, ICBC, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

The amount raised from the Chinese banks will help JLR China to manage better cash flow during Coronavirus crisis

The fundraising comes as the coronavirus pandemic has hit global automakers' supply chains and sales. Sales from China used to account for 25% to 30% of JLR's global sales, but over the past two months make up 50%, Yu said.

Also Read: Jaguar Seeks State Loan As Coronavirus Pandemic Takes Toll

Land Rover deployed New-Gen Defender for relief operations in UK against COVID-19 Pandemic

The loan facility "can help JLR China better manage cash flow amid the coronavirus epidemic", Yu told reporters on Friday.

JLR, which imports cars and also has a manufacturing partnership in the Chinese eastern city of Changshu with Wuhu-based Chery Automobile, said its China sales in April were level with the same period last year, and it saw sales growth in May. Yu said the company expects sales of China's luxury car segment this year to be level with last year or see slight growth.

