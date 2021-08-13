Mahindra XUV700 Global Debut: What To Expect

The Mahindra XUV700 is all set to make its global debut in India, on August 14, 2021. Slated to replace the existing XUV500, the new SUV will be the new flagship product in Mahindra's stable, and possibly the most feature-rich one as well. Mahindra has been teasing several elements of the upcoming XUV700, like its connected car tech AdrenoX, 3D surround system from Sony, driving modes, and the largest sunroof in the segment, among others. And more will be revealed at the official unveiling of the SUV. So, here's what you should expect.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Global Debut Date Confirmed

Design and Styling

The XUV700 will come with Mahindra's new logo, a new grille flanked by new LED headlamps and twin C-shaped LED daytime running lights

The Mahindra XUV700 is built on a new W601 monocoque platform and will be larger than the exiting XUV500 in all manner. Based on the leaked spy photos, the SUV will get a muscular design with sharp character lines. Upfront it will get a new grille, featuring vertical chrome slates and Mahindra's new logo, flanked by new LED headlamps and twin C-shaped LED daytime running lights. The SUV will also come with new sportier alloy wheels, new flush-fitting door handles and flared haunches. The SUV will also come with new wraparound LED taillamps, sculpted tailgate and beefy bumper with silver cladding.

Also Read: Mahindra Unveils New Brand Logo; XUV700 Will Be The First SUV To Wear The New Logo

Cabin and features

The Mahindra XUV700 will come with a very upmarket cabin, featuring the largest panoramic sunroof in the segment

Based on the several spy photos we have seen so far, we know that the new XUV700 will come with a premium, well-laid-out cabin with larger comfortable seats, premium upholstery, and a host of smart features. The SUV will get a Mercedes-Benz style single unit display with split screens from infotainment and instrumentation. The system will come with Alexa support and a fully connected car technology called Adrenox, which will come with voice command to access various in-car functions like the 3D surround sound system or the panoramic sunroof.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra To Gift Mahindra XUV700 To Neeraj Chopra For Historic Gold Medal Win At Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Mahindra XUV700 will also come with a large display with split screens for infotainment and instrumentation, along with the company's Adrenox connected car tech

The SUV is also expected to be high on safety, featuring at least 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, ISOFIX seat mounts, hill hold/descent function and more. The XUV700 is also expected to get an electronic parking brake. The SUV will also come with driving modes which include three pre-set models - Zip, Zap, and Zoom, along with a Custom setting. Judging by the spy photos, the SUV is also expected to come with Advanced Driver Assistance System or ADAS technology. The SUV is also likely to come with features like - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and we won't be surprised if Mahindra decides to offer a wireless charger as well.

Engine and Transmission

The Mahindra XUV700 will come with a pair of 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic options

The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is likely to come with a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is Mahindra's new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that is expected to make 187 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. This will make the new XUV700 the most powerful SUV from the company yet. As for the oil burner, it will be a new 2.0-litre engine that the carmaker has been working on. Both engines are expected to come with a manual along with an optional automatic transmission.