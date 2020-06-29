MG Gloster SUV Teased On Official Website, Likely To Be Launched Soon

The MG Gloster SUV is one of the highly awaited products from MG Motor India for the Indian market. It was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 alongside the MG Hector Plus, which is slated to be launched in India by next month. The company has officially teased the Gloster SUV on its website, hinting its launch is imminent. However, the company hasn't revealed the exact launch date of the Gloster SUV yet. Additionally, the upcoming SUV was spotted without camouflage while doing rounds on the roads of Gujarat ahead of its India launch.

The MG Gloster SUV has been teased online of the company's official website

The teaser image listed on the official website mentions that the tagline - 'Introducing the luxurious MG Gloster Coming Soon'. The upcoming SUV will be the MG's fourth product for the Indian market. And, it will sit at the top of MG Motor India's product line-up. The SUV is likely to be imported as a CKD unit and will be assembled at the brand's facility at Halol, Gujarat.

The upcoming MG Gloster SUV will be MG Motor India's flagship product

Visually, the SUV will sport a massive chrome-finished grille, LED headlights, fog lamps, silver front skid plate, 6-spoke alloy wheels, chrome strip on the window line, roof spoiler, glossy black rear diffuser, quad exhausts and more. Dimension-wise, Gloster SUV gets a length of 5,005mm, a width of 1,932mm and a height of 1,875mm. The wheelbase of the SUV stands at 2,950mm. On the inside, the SUV is expected to come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit along with other equipment such as ambient lighting, 3-zone automatic climate control, 8-inch MID, ventilation and massage function on the front seats, and more.

Currently, there is no word from the carmaker regarding the mechanical details of the India-spec Gloster SUV. However, the SUV is expected to be powered by an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is likely to be mated with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. In the international markets, the SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, mated to a six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The unit makes a maximum power of 221 bhp against 360 Nm of peak torque. When launched, the SUV will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

