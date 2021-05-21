MG Motor India Introduces A 24x7 Health Helpline For Its Customers

MG Motor India announced the launch of a new 24x7 medical consultation facility for its customers called the MG Healthline. The idea is to provide a platform for MG customers to get online medical consultation. Customers can avail the services by registering themselves on MG's website or through the 'My MG' mobile app. The service includes free consultation with highly qualified doctors for customers and their family members. MG Motor India has been quite active when it comes to working on COVID-19 relief, in the face of the second wave of the pandemic.

(MG recently 200 beds for COVID-19 patients in Pune, in partnership with Credihealth)

Commenting on the initiative, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President, MG Motor India, said, "This initiative under our overall community service umbrella MG Sewa is to support and provide a helping hand to our customers in these challenging times." The services are being provided in partnership with the 'Doctor 24*7' platform. The medical team of experts will also follow up with MG customers within 72 hours of the first consultation.

(MG also deployed Hector ambulances in Nagpur and Vidarbha to fight COVID-19)

Under its community service umbrella, MG Sewa, the company is undertaking various initiatives especially during the second wave of COVID-19. MG deployed Hector ambulances in various parts of the country to serve the affected people. In April 2021, the company partnered with Devnandan Gases in Gujarat and supported by way of increasing the production of oxygen by 31 per cent per hour at one of the latter's plants in Vadodara within a month. MG recently offered 200 beds for Covid-19 patients in Gurugram along with online platform Credihealth and raised funds and distributed biodegradable bedsheets to people affected by COVID-19 in Pune.

