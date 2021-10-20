Planning To Buy The 2021 Kia Carnival? Here Are Some Pros And Cons
Kia India has made subtle cosmetic updates in the design of the new Carnival and has added a new variant to the range in our market.
Highlights
- The 2021 Kia Carnival gets the brand's new logo.
- It gets a new range-topping Limousine Plus variant.
- The also gets subtle design updates and new 18-inch alloy wheels.
The 2021 Kia Carnival has been launched in India today and it's the latest model in Kia India's line-up to get the brands new logo. The Korean brand has made subtle cosmetic updates in the design of the new Carnival and has added a new variant to the range in our market. While there have been a few additions made to the creature comforts department, largely the premium MPV remains unchanged. If you are considering to buy one, here are few pros and cons you should look at.
Also Read: 2021 Kia Carnival Launched In India
Pros
- New Variants: The 2021 Kia Carnival gets a new range-topping Limousine Plus variant and is now available in four trims- Premium, Prestige, Limousine and Limousine Plus.
- Updated Looks: The front end gets a chunky silver skid plate along with silver C-Shaped garnish around the LED fog lamp area. It is also equipped with a newly design 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.
- Premium Cabin: The layout of the cabin has remained unchanged and it comes with the super comfortable leatherette reclining seats are of course there and they still snug you pretty well.
- Well Equipped Cabin: It retains the 8.0-inch infotainment system with over-the-air (OTA) map updates and UVO support. The equipment list also includes an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and the Limousine and Limousine Plus variant hosts features like the Harman Kardon Premium eight-Speaker Sound System, Electronic Parking Brake and 10 way Power Driver Seat. The feature list also includes driver Seat Ventilation, Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, Premium Wood Garnish, and 10.1-inch Dual Rear Seat Entertainment System an tyre pressure monitoring system among others.
- Rear Seat Entertainment: The Limousine and Limousine Plus variants now also come equipped with a single unit of 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment system and smart pure air purifier with virus protection.
Cons
- Expensive Proposition: With prices starting at Rs. 24.95 lakh for the base Premium variant and going all the way up to Rs. 33.99 lakh for the range-topping Limousine Plus trim, the Kia Carnival is on the expensive side of the MPV segment.
- Single Drivetrain option: The 2021 Kia Carnival continues with the same 2.2-litre, four-cylinder VGT diesel engine belting out 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed Sportmatic automatic transmission as standard.
- Feels Dated: The new-generation Kia Carnival has already made its debut in the global markets and it's high time we get the updated MPV in India too. It comes with quite a few new features like front and rear power adjustable seats, better rear seat space and entertainment and looks quite modern compared to the outgoing model.
