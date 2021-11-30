Singer Sonu Nigam Takes Delivery Of His Kia Carnival MPV

Talk about indie pop from the glorious '90s and Sonu Nigam is one of the first singers who come to mind. The versatile performer has been enthralling the audience for decades now and it's always great to hear him sing, be it live or as a playback. But why are we talking about Nigam you ask? Well, there is an auto connection here and Sonu Nigam recently took the keys to his brand new Kia Carnival MPV. The singer was snapped at a dealership in Mumbai receiving his brand new car with his close ones in attendance. The Carnival is the automaker's flagship offering in India and gets a really comfortable second row. Prices for the MPV start at Rs. 24.95 lakh, going up to Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carnival is the automaker's flagship offering in India and gets an extremely comfortable second row

While it's not clear which variant Nigam opted for, we must tell you that the top-of-the-line seven-seater version comes with VIP seats that put two captain chairs in the middle row for first-class style comfort. The Carnival was also updated earlier this year for the 2021 model year bringing subtle tweaks to the exterior as well as the exterior.

Cosmetic upgrades on the 2021 Kia Carnival include the new 'Kia' logo, a chunky silver skid plate, a C-Shaped garnish around the LED fog lamp and new 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The cabin gets the same layout with leatherette reclining seats, a 10.1-inch rear-seat entertainment system and a smart pure air purifier with virus protection on the top variants. The Limousine and Limousine Plus variants also sport a premium Harman Kardon eight-speaker sound system, electronic parking brake, 10 -way electrically-adjustable driver's seat with ventilation and TPMS.

The 2021 Kia Carnival is powered only by the 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission

The Kia Carnival draws power from the 2.2-litre, four-cylinder VGT diesel engine that churns out 197 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed Sportmatic automatic transmission. The Carnival has performed well for the automaker and has become quite the popular choice among large families, bureaucrats, politicians and celebrities. It was also crowned the CNB MPV of the Year 2021.

Sonu Nigam is known for his versatility and has sung some of the most incredible songs of our generation. While singing has been his great passion for the longest time, not many know that Nigam also likes cars and has had some really nice wheels in his garage over the past years. This includes Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A4 and even the DC Avanti.

