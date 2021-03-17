In a bid to attract customers, Tata Motors has revealed discounts for the month of March. The homegrown automaker has listed these benefits on its official website. It is providing benefits of up to ₹ 65,000 on select cars including Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and 5-seater Harrier. These offers on Tata cars will be valid up till March 31, 2021. Do note, the Altroz and flagship Safari SUV are not a part of these offers. Customers can avail benefits such as consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate scheme.

The Tata Tiago hatchback gets a total discount of up to ₹ 25,000 this month

The Tiago hatchback is a part of Tata's offers for this month. The car attracts customer with a limited period offer of up to ₹ 25,000. It includes a consumer scheme and exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 10,000, respectively. The Tigor sedan is listed on the website with total benefits of ₹ 30,000, which includes a consumer scheme of ₹ 15,000 and an exchange offer of ₹ 15,000.

The discount offered on the Nexon subcompact SUV is up to ₹ 15,000. The diesel variant of the SUV is available with an exchange offer only. Do note, there are no offers on the petrol derivative of the Nexon.

The camo variant of the 5-seater Harrier SUV is listed with benefits of up to ₹ 40,000.

The 5-seater Harrier SUV can be purchased with a total discount of ₹ 65,000. It comprises a consumer scheme of ₹ 25,000 and an exchange offer of ₹ 40,000. These benefits do not apply to CAMO and Dark Edition (XZ+ and XZA+ variants) of the SUV. However, buyers looking to purchase the special editions can avail of the discount benefit of ₹ 40,000. The Indian carmaker is also providing special offers for corporates.



