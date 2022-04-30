  • Home
Toyota Says Its Tianjin Joint Venture Resumed Production On Jan 22

The site, which Toyota runs with Chinese automaker FAW Group, was shut on Jan. 10 for 11 days.
authorBy Carandbike Team
30-Apr-22 11:37 PM IST
Toyota said operations at its joint venture complex in the eastern Chinese city of Tianjin resumed operations on Saturday after measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 prompted it to shut the plant, a Toyota spokesperson said.

The site, which Toyota runs with Chinese automaker FAW Group, was shut on Jan. 10 for 11 days, the Beijing-based spokesperson told Reuters on Monday. The plant was shut due to the impact on suppliers of mandatory COVID-19 testing of city residents.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

