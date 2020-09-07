New Cars and Bikes in India
37 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant Last Week

Nine more cases of COVID-19 were reported on September 5, 2020, at Toyota's Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The infected employees had last attended work on 20th, 27th, 28th August & 2nd & 3rd September 2020.

Toyota also confirmed the emergence of three new cases of Covid-19 on September 4, 2020

Toyota India on Monday reported nine new cases of Covid-19 among its employees at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka. The infected employees had last attended work on 20th, 27th, 28th August & 2nd & 3rd September 2020. A total of 37 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Toyota's Bidadi plant last week. The Japanese carmaker confirmed the emergence of 6, 3, 2, 14, 3 and 9 COVID-19 positive cases from August 31 to September 5, respectively. Taking necessary steps for the same, the company has quarantined these employees who have suspected to have had contact with the infected employees which is in-line with government guidelines. They carried out this process through appropriate contact tracing.

277 out of the previously infected employees have successfully recovered

The company will continue its operations at its Bidadi plant in Bidadi since all the SOPs on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection are complied with, post confirming the safety of the workplace and adhering to all the mandatory protocols. It also ensures a rigorous process of disinfecting the workplace daily along with special deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected work area.

The carmaker stated, "We would like to inform all our stakeholders that we follow the process of disinfecting the workplace daily along with special deep cleaning and disinfection of the affected work area. Going forward and considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first and foremost priority in mind, TKM will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and closely work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities."

Toyota India will continue its operations at its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka

0 Comments

On a positive note, the company has also confirmed that 277 out of the previously infected employees have successfully recovered from COVID-19. After being discharged from the hospital, they are now undergoing mandatory home quarantine for 14 days. As the infected employees are fighting against COVID-19, it has assured the necessary support and assistance during the entire phase of treatment.

