Car Sales March 2021: MG Motor India Registers Highest Monthly Sales Ever

While it may be too early to celebrate, but the Indian automotive market could very well be on the path to achieving pre-COVID sales. MG Motor India, for example, registered its highest ever monthly sales in March 2021, selling 5,528 units. This is a growth of over 264 per cent in March 2020, where the company sold 1,518 units. But the Y-o-Y growth has to be taken with a pinch of salt as the Indian auto sector was in the grip of COVID-induced lockdown. So, the exponential growth could be considered as an anomaly. However, MG did manage a 27.7 per cent month-on-month growth as well. The company sold 4,329 units in February 2021. The company also registered the highest-ever sales for its Hector and ZS EV SUVs in March 2021. With the continued momentum, MG now has a waiting period of up to 2-3 months for most of its models.

( MG Motor India also registered the highest monthly sales for the ZS EV and the Hector)

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, "The highest monthly sales achieved in March 2021 are very encouraging with momentum continuing for our product lines. While the Hector received 6,000+ bookings during the month, the Gloster has continued its advance in the premium SUV segment. MG ZS EV's increased traction is also being witnessed across various quarters including luxury buyers looking for a personal driving experience."

(MG Motor India may observe a few no production days (NPDs) in April 2021 on account of rising COVID cases in the country)

"However, we are likely to see a disruption in the supply chain due to shortage of semiconductor chips globally as well as the the second wave of Covid. We may observe a few NPDs (no production days) in April 2021 as a preventive measure. We assure our customers that we will provide transparent communication to them throughout," Sidana added.

MG is currently offering the ZS EV with Myles and Zoomcar with Orix as a part of a monthly subscription plan as well, which, MG says, is seeing a good response as well.

