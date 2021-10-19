Ducati Reports Record Third Quarter Sales In 2021

Ducati has reported a record third quarter in the calendar year 2021, with motorcycle deliveries in the first nine months of 2021 already exceeding the numbers for the entire year of 2020 around the world. During the quarter from July to September 2021, Ducati delivered 46,693 motorcycles across the world. And at the end of the first nine months of 2021, the Italian motorcycle brand has already exceeded the sales volumes obtained in the whole of 2020, which stood at 48,042 units.

Also Read: Ducati Resumes Factory Tours At Borgo Panigale

The Ducati Multistrada V4 is the highest-selling model of 2021.

The third quarter of 2021 has been confirmed as the best in Ducati's history, with a growth of 3 per cent over the same period of 2020, and a growth of 25 per cent, compared to the third quarter of 2019. At the end of September 2021, Italy continues to be Ducati's biggest market, with sales of 7,954 motorcycles, followed by the United States (7,475), and Germany (5,627).

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Monster Track Review

Francesco Milia, Ducati VP, Global Sales and After Sales says sales for bikes, clothing, accessories and spare parts has been quite strong, with sales for the first nine months of 2021 already exceeding full year sales of 2020.

Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and After Sales: "Ducati closed the first nine months of the year with sales volumes that are already higher than the full year 2020, both for the bikes and for after-sales products like clothing, accessories and spare parts. The growth we are experiencing is practically widespread on all the main markets in which Ducati is present and extends across the product families.

"We are very satisfied with the results obtained: the community of Ducatisti is growing all over the world and the most influential magazines in the motorcycling sector are awarding important prizes to Ducati bikes. This is a source of pride and satisfaction for us here in Borgo Panigale and in all Ducati subsidiaries worldwide. The brand is now more solid and appreciated than ever and we are already focusing on next year. In fact, in these weeks, we are presenting to the world the new products for the coming year, through the web series Ducati World Premiere 2022".

Also Read: 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2, V2 S Revealed

The Ducati Scrambler 800 continues to be one of the highest-selling models worldwide, after the Multistrada V4.

According to a statement from Ducati, the most-delivered bikes are the Ducati Multistrada V4, which has remained in first place throughout 2021, followed by the Ducati Scrambler 800 family, the Streetfighter V4, and then, the Ducati Monster.

Also Read: 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO, Scrambler Urban Motard Unveiled

Ducati has already started unveiling 2022 models, like the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro

Ducati has already started to present the new products of the 2022 range. The first episode of the Ducati World Premiere was dedicated to the new Ducati Multistrada V2, and Ducati has also unveiled the new models of the Ducati Scrambler range. The new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO has been created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the introduction of the air-cooled, twin-cylinder engine on a Ducati, and which incorporates the stylistic elements typical of the 1970s era. The new Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard has joined the 800 cc Ducati Scrambler range.