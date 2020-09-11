Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the BS6 model of the Hero Maestro Edge 110. The overall design is similar to the outgoing model. In fact, the panels, headlights, taillights and the front apron, stay the same as before. What is new is an updated BS6 compliant engine along with few other changes such as new colour schemes and added features. Hero has two variants of the Maestro Edge 110 on sale. Here's everything you need to know about the new Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6.

New Colour Schemes

(The BS6 Maestro Edge 110 gets new colour schemes)

As the photos suggest, the BS6 Maestro Edge 110 gets bold, new colour schemes. In fact, the BS6 Maestro Edge 110 will be offered in six colours which are Midnight Blue, Seal Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, and Techno Blue. It sure does come as a fresh change from the regular colours on the old model.

BS6 Compliant Engine

The Maestro Edge BS6 now gets a 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is fuel-injected and makes 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 8.75 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a CVT unit. Hero claims that the acceleration and the fuel efficiency have gone up on the Maestro Edge thanks to the XSens technology coupled with the programmed fuel-injection on offer.

Features

(The cycle parts on the scooter stay the same as before too)

The scooter also gets a side-stand indicator, USB port with light stowage light, an external fuel filler cap and a combination lock. The scooter gets a part digital part analogue instrumentation console along with always-on halogen headlamp and integrated braking system. Plus, it also gets a service reminder function as well.

Cycle Parts and Dimensions

The BS6 Maestro Edge 110 continues to get telescopic suspension up front and a spring loaded hydraulic damper at the rear. The scooter rides on a 12-inch wheel up front and a 10-inch wheel at the rear and no disc brake option as of yet, only drum brakes. It has a kerb weight of 112 kg and fuel tank capacity of 5 litres.

Pricing and Rivals

(The updated BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 goes up against Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter)

The base VX variant is priced at ₹ 60,950 while the alloy wheel variant is priced at ₹ 62,450. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Maestro Edge 110 BS6 will go up against the likes of the Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter.

