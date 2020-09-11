New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know

Prices of the BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 were revealed recently. The Maestro Edge 110 gets two variants and apart from a BS6 compliant engine, the scooter gets a new colour scheme too. Here's everything you need to know about the Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Prices for the Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 start at Rs. 60,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 scooter launched in India
  • Base VX trim - Rs. 60,950 and Alloy Wheel trim - Rs. 62,450
  • It goes up against TVS Jupiter and Honda Activa 6G

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the BS6 model of the Hero Maestro Edge 110. The overall design is similar to the outgoing model. In fact, the panels, headlights, taillights and the front apron, stay the same as before. What is new is an updated BS6 compliant engine along with few other changes such as new colour schemes and added features. Hero has two variants of the Maestro Edge 110 on sale. Here's everything you need to know about the new Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6.

Also Read: Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 Launched In India

New Colour Schemes

4oe2utcg

(The BS6 Maestro Edge 110 gets new colour schemes)

As the photos suggest, the BS6 Maestro Edge 110 gets bold, new colour schemes. In fact, the BS6 Maestro Edge 110 will be offered in six colours which are Midnight Blue, Seal Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, and Techno Blue. It sure does come as a fresh change from the regular colours on the old model.

BS6 Compliant Engine

The Maestro Edge BS6 now gets a 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is fuel-injected and makes 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 8.75 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a CVT unit. Hero claims that the acceleration and the fuel efficiency have gone up on the Maestro Edge thanks to the XSens technology coupled with the programmed fuel-injection on offer.

Features

6nuohso4

(The cycle parts on the scooter stay the same as before too)

The scooter also gets a side-stand indicator, USB port with light stowage light, an external fuel filler cap and a combination lock. The scooter gets a part digital part analogue instrumentation console along with always-on halogen headlamp and integrated braking system. Plus, it also gets a service reminder function as well.

Cycle Parts and Dimensions

The BS6 Maestro Edge 110 continues to get telescopic suspension up front and a spring loaded hydraulic damper at the rear. The scooter rides on a 12-inch wheel up front and a 10-inch wheel at the rear and no disc brake option as of yet, only drum brakes. It has a kerb weight of 112 kg and fuel tank capacity of 5 litres.

Pricing and Rivals

lg703ovo

(The updated BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 110 goes up against Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter)

0 Comments

The base VX variant is priced at ₹ 60,950 while the alloy wheel variant is priced at ₹ 62,450. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Maestro Edge 110 BS6 will go up against the likes of the Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6: All You Need To Know
Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report Tesla Plans To Export China-Made Model 3s To Asia And Europe: Report
Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions  Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions 
Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off
Mercedes Safety Cars To Be In Red For Ferrari's 1000th Formula One Race At Mugello   Mercedes Safety Cars To Be In Red For Ferrari's 1000th Formula One Race At Mugello  
Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Spotted During Ad Shoot Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Spotted During Ad Shoot
Tesla Launches Fast Electric Car Charging In Berlin, Says More Cities To Come Tesla Launches Fast Electric Car Charging In Berlin, Says More Cities To Come
Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled
Suzuki GSX-R1000R Offered With 100th Anniversary Livery In Europe Suzuki GSX-R1000R Offered With 100th Anniversary Livery In Europe
2021 Benelli TRK 502X Revealed As QJMotor SRT500 2021 Benelli TRK 502X Revealed As QJMotor SRT500
Nikola To Engineer And Manufacture Its Pick Up Truck Badger With GM Nikola To Engineer And Manufacture Its Pick Up Truck Badger With GM
Lamborghini Produces 10,000 Aventadors In 9 Years Lamborghini Produces 10,000 Aventadors In 9 Years
Triumph Rocket 3 GT: All You Need To Know Triumph Rocket 3 GT: All You Need To Know
Suzuki Motor Corporation Purchases Additional Maruti Suzuki Shares, Raises Stake By 0.9 % Suzuki Motor Corporation Purchases Additional Maruti Suzuki Shares, Raises Stake By 0.9 %
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off
Auto Sales August 2020: Car Sales Back On The Growth Trajectory As Lockdown Eases Off
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Hyundai and Kia Dominate Mass SUV segment in India
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
Tata Files Trademark For Camo & Dark Editions Of Gravitas, Altroz, Tiago & Tigor
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities