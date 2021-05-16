carandbike logo
search

Hero MotoCorp And Gurugram District Administration Join Hands To Set Up 100-Bed COVID-19 Care Centre

Hero MotoCorp has partnered with the District Administration of Gurugram to set up a makeshift 100-bed COVID-19 care centre in the city as the country battles a strong second wave of the pandemic.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
This Covid-19 relief effort is under Hero MotoCorp's CSR platform - 'HeroWeCare' expand View Photos
This Covid-19 relief effort is under Hero MotoCorp's CSR platform - 'HeroWeCare'

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp continues to expand its initiatives towards Covid-19 relief
  • Hero MotoCorp will set up 100-bed COVID-19 care centre in Gurugram
  • Hero has partnered with Gurugram Administration to set up the care centre

Several automotive manufacturers are stepping up for a fight against the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, Hero MotoCorp has officially announced that it has partnered with the District Administration of Gurugram to set up a makeshift 100-bed COVID-19 care centre in the city. The two-wheeler manufacturer is supporting the setting up of the centre at the Government Girls College in Sector 14, Gurugram under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform - 'Hero We Care'. The centre will help augment medical infrastructure and widen the scope of relief activities for the affected people in the district.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Re-Start Operations In Select Plants​

Dr. Yash Garg, lAS, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Haryana said, "The support from Hero MotoCorp towards Covid-19 relief is extremely heartening and we are grateful to the company and its employees for extending a helping hand during this hour of crisis. This is an excellent example of the public-private partnership in contributing towards the larger cause of society. At a challenging time such as this, we urge more corporates and private organisations to come forward for similar initiatives."

qp3k55o

Hero MotoCorp has stepped up its COVID-19 relief efforts as the country battles a second wave

Bharatendu Kabi, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp has always believed in contributing towards the wellbeing of the ecosystem that we operate in. We are truly glad to partner with the district administration in setting up this 100-bed Covid Care Centre, which will go a long way in supporting the healthcare infrastructure in the Gurugram."

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Steps Up Relief Efforts During Second Wave Of COVID-19​

0 Comments

The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has introduced several COVID-19 relief measures. The company recently partnered with the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Kankhal (RMSK) at Haridwar in Uttarakhand for strengthening their healthcare system. It is also extending support to hospitals in various states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The company has contributed oxygen cylinders for emergency medical use by some of the hospitals in Delhi and Haryana.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Hero Bikes

  • High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
    High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
  • Long Seat
    Long Seat
  • Self Start
    Self Start
  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
    2020 Hero Splender Plus Battery
  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
    2020 Hero Splender Plus Engine
  • 2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
    2020 Hero Splender Plus I3s
  • Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
    Hero Super Splendor Meter Console
  • Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
    Hero Super Splendor Headlamp
  • Hero Super Splendor Tyre
    Hero Super Splendor Tyre
  • Hero Hf 100 Rear Look
    Hero Hf 100 Rear Look
  • Hero Hf 100 Side View
    Hero Hf 100 Side View
  • 17
    17
  • 18
    18
  • 15
    15
  • High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
    High Tensile Double Cradle Frame For Longer Life
  • Long Seat
    Long Seat
  • Self Start
    Self Start
  • Aerodynamic Design
    Aerodynamic Design
  • Engine
    Engine
  • Wheels
    Wheels
  • Engine
    Engine
  • Mileage
    Mileage
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Handbar Cover
    Hero Xpulse 200 Handbar Cover
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Engine View
    Hero Xpulse 200 Engine View
  • Hero Xpulse 200 Indicator
    Hero Xpulse 200 Indicator
  • Integrated Braking System
    Integrated Braking System
  • Led Boot Lamp
    Led Boot Lamp
  • Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
    Mobile Charging Port Utility Box
x
MG Motor India To Deploy 100 Hector Ambulances In Nagpur And Vidarbha For COVID-19 Patients
MG Motor India To Deploy 100 Hector Ambulances In Nagpur And Vidarbha For COVID-19 Patients
Yamaha Releases Second Video Teaser For New R Model
Yamaha Releases Second Video Teaser For New R Model
Mercedes-Benz Begins Production Of The EQS At Sindelfingen Plant
Mercedes-Benz Begins Production Of The EQS At Sindelfingen Plant
Simple Energy Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed
Simple Energy Electric Scooter Launch Details Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities