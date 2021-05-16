Hero MotoCorp And Gurugram District Administration Join Hands To Set Up 100-Bed COVID-19 Care Centre

Several automotive manufacturers are stepping up for a fight against the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, Hero MotoCorp has officially announced that it has partnered with the District Administration of Gurugram to set up a makeshift 100-bed COVID-19 care centre in the city. The two-wheeler manufacturer is supporting the setting up of the centre at the Government Girls College in Sector 14, Gurugram under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform - 'Hero We Care'. The centre will help augment medical infrastructure and widen the scope of relief activities for the affected people in the district.

Dr. Yash Garg, lAS, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Haryana said, "The support from Hero MotoCorp towards Covid-19 relief is extremely heartening and we are grateful to the company and its employees for extending a helping hand during this hour of crisis. This is an excellent example of the public-private partnership in contributing towards the larger cause of society. At a challenging time such as this, we urge more corporates and private organisations to come forward for similar initiatives."

Hero MotoCorp has stepped up its COVID-19 relief efforts as the country battles a second wave

Bharatendu Kabi, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp has always believed in contributing towards the wellbeing of the ecosystem that we operate in. We are truly glad to partner with the district administration in setting up this 100-bed Covid Care Centre, which will go a long way in supporting the healthcare infrastructure in the Gurugram."

The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has introduced several COVID-19 relief measures. The company recently partnered with the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Kankhal (RMSK) at Haridwar in Uttarakhand for strengthening their healthcare system. It is also extending support to hospitals in various states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The company has contributed oxygen cylinders for emergency medical use by some of the hospitals in Delhi and Haryana.

