Honda Activa 6G ‘H-Smart’ Variant Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch a new ‘Smart’ variant of the Activa 6G on January 23, 2023. Now, we have already received an invitation from the company and it sure says ‘H-Smart’ on the invitation and Car&Bike has also accessed documents from the Road Transport Authorities, which confirm the same. Honda is expected to offer more features on the Activa 6G, which is the highest-selling scooter in India and has been for the longest time. Does this also mean the scooter is getting connectivity options like most electric scooters? If yes, it will be a good way to level the playing field, with the likes of Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and other electric scooters!

The power output of the Honda Activa H-Smart is 7.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm, which is just a shade higher than the output of other variants at 7.68 bhp at 8,000 rpm. Other specifications are likely to stay the same as before. Currently, prices of the Activa 6G start at Rs. 73,359 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Smart variant of the Activa 6G is expected to be a shade more expensive than the other variants by up to Rs. 3,000 - Rs. 4,000.

The documents also reveal that the Activa ‘H-Smart’ is expected to get anti-theft alarm system in addition to the other features offered. The other thing worth noticing is that the gross vehicle weight of the Activa H-Smart is 279 kg, which is 1 kg less than other variants of the Activa 6G. We suspect this is likely because of the addition of new technology and removal of components which were upgraded. This also means, that the kerb weight of the scooter is now 105 kg.